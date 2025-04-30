Flo-Motion's New Beginners R&B Houston 2-Step Dance Class

Flo-Motion Dance Association is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Beginners R&B Houston 2-Step Dance Class this summer at S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, 3903 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77004! Classes will begin accepting new students on Saturday, June 21st and Saturday, June 28th. Class is from 10:00am o 11:00am offering the perfect opportunity for anyone eager to learn this rich and historic dance style.

HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flo-Motion Dance Association is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Beginners R&B Houston 2-Step Dance Class this summer at S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, 3903 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77004! Classes will begin accepting new students on Saturday, June 21st and Saturday, June 28th. Class is from 10:00am o 11:00am offering the perfect opportunity for anyone eager to learn this rich and historic dance style.

Interested participants can RSVP by emailing [email protected]. Upon registration, students will receive an electronic link to complete the required forms. Enrollment is open only during the first two weeks of the new session to ensure consistent progress for all students — so don't miss your chance to join!

About Houston 2-Step:

Houston 2-Step is more than just a partner dance — it's a living piece of cultural history. Emerging in the 1930s within Houston's African American community, the dance's roots trace back to the resilience and rhythm of African tribal traditions brought to America during the era of slavery. On plantations, African dances evolved into "buck dancing," a shuffling style that gave rise to many American dance forms like soft-shoe, tap, the Black Bottom, and the Charleston.

According to Houston 2-Step legend Lee "Mr. Smooth" Perry, buck dancing steps gradually transformed into what became known as the "2-Step" during the vibrant dance hall scenes of the 1930s. Venues like the Chit Chat Club and the historic Eldorado Ballroom showcased talented soloists such as Perry and Leroy "The Godfather" Dowell, who helped shape the style.

Throughout the 1960s and beyond, dance halls like Latin World and the Afro Ballroom became hotspots for further innovation. Dance masters such as Master Redd and Kent Sharp introduced intricate footwork, arm movements, and patterns like the walk, cross, pass, turn, short step, and reverses. Smooth R&B legends like Marvin Gaye, Al Green, and Luther Vandross provided the perfect soundtrack, inspiring signature moves like leans, dips, aerials, and dramatic laybacks.

Today, Houston 2-Step continues to evolve — with seasoned dancers like Johnny B and Master Redd sharing the dance floor with dynamic new talents such as Jay Owens and Walter McDonald Jr. Across Houston, the spirit of the 2-Step is alive and thriving, with dancers showcasing their skills to both classic R&B and modern hip-hop at iconic venues like The Original Red Rooster.

Ready to step into history? Join Flo-Motion this summer and experience the energy, history, and connection of Houston 2-Step!

Media Contact

Jay Owens, Flo-Motion Dance Association, 1 2818039291, [email protected]

SOURCE Flo-Motion Dance Association