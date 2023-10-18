Flo Rida's E-NFT is alive! Curios Assumes Management of E-NFT Marketplace from Vinco Ventures, Zash Global, and Emmersive Entertainment

E-NFT is poised to experience an exciting transformation under Curios' capable leadership. Tweet this

ABOUT CURIOS

Curios has established itself as a pioneering platform in the emerging Web3 space, providing innovative solutions for brands and creators to leverage the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized digital rights management, and direct commerce. E-NFT, is a digital marketplace that was built entirely on Curios' technologies, and according to Grant Powell, Founder of Curios, "E-NFT is poised to experience an exciting transformation under Curios' capable leadership." Curios is a Web3 platform that empowers brands and creators to tokenize and monetize digital content using cutting-edge NFT technology. With a vision to reshape the digital content landscape, Curios is dedicated to providing a decentralized and engaging digital future for creators and consumers alike.

ABOUT EMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT

EVNT Platform, LLC (the company responsible for the creation of E-NFT) was originally formed by rapper Tramar Dillard "Flo Rida," David J. Kovacs, and Erik Hicks as a subsidiary of Emmersive Entertainment, and is now believed to be defunct. This change has prompted a reevaluation of E-NFT's management and the need to secure its future, especially for the 100,00+ users who have purchased or engaged with content in the marketplace.

ABOUT VINCO VENTURES AND ZASH GLOBAL

Vinco Ventures and Zash Global, stakeholders in Emmersive Entertainment, have decided not to continue supporting the marketplace. With their withdrawal from the project, the future of E-NFT was in jeopardy.

THE FUTURE OF E-NFT

Curios is committed to ensuring continued access to all digital assets released and bought/sold through www.e-nft.com. The potential shutdown of E-NFT would have resulted in the discontinuation of access to purchased media for tens of thousands of users. This includes digital assets such as music tracks from artists like Tory Lanez, whose album sold over 1 million copies on the E-NFT marketplace.

Curios is committed to preserving the value of E-NFT's digital assets and providing an enhanced experience for users. To achieve this, Curios plans to merge the E-NFT marketplace into Curios' new Creator Marketplace. This strategic move will offer expanded functionality, engagement opportunities, and benefits for both purchasers and token holders.

The merger between the E-NFT marketplace and Curios' new Creator Marketplace represents an exciting opportunity for artists, creators, and digital asset enthusiasts. It ensures the continuity of access to valuable content and the growth of the digital asset ecosystem.

With Curios assuming management of the E-NFT marketplace from Vinco Ventures, Zash Global, and Emmersive Entertainment, a new era dawns for the platform. This change not only ensures the platform's continued existence but also underscores Curios' dedication to delivering on the promises made to E-NFT's users. Curios has established itself as a leader in the Web3 space, and its expertise in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized digital rights management positions E-NFT for an exciting transformation. By merging E-NFT into Curios' Creator Marketplace, users can look forward to expanded functionality, enhanced engagement opportunities, and a broader ecosystem that benefits both creators and digital asset enthusiasts. This strategic move is not only about preserving valuable content but also about nurturing the growth of the digital asset landscape.

Curios Founder Grant Powell expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to bring the E-NFT community into the Curios family. This transition will allow us to offer a more comprehensive and vibrant marketplace for digital assets, leveraging our Web3 expertise to benefit creators and users alike."

The details of the transition, including timelines and user instructions, will be communicated in the coming weeks. Curios remains committed to its mission of empowering creators and enhancing the Web3 ecosystem, and the acquisition of E-NFT is a significant step toward achieving that goal.

