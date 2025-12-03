As the first residential property on the artificial island, the construction of the AVA at Palm Jumeirah marked an important milestone for the world-famous development project. The Penetron System provides the concrete durability to make it last a long time. Post this

With only 17 luxury residential units in total and 1-2 residences per floor, the AVA at Palm Jumeirah offers 3- or 4-bedroom apartments (6,645-8,800-ft2/604-800-m2) or duplex (17,000-ft2/1,545-m2) layouts. Each unit includes a terrace with a private pool, panorama windows, 13 foot (4 m) ceilings, as well as spectacular 270° views of the Persian Gulf, Ain Dubai, the Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai skyline. Crowning this project is the Sky Palace, a four-floor penthouse unit. This 5-bedroom "ultra-luxury" penthouse has a 33,407 ft2 (3,037 m2) floorplan with an infinity pool completely encircling the top floor.

Top-flight amenities at AVA at Plam Jumeirah include an outdoor infinity pool, indoor cinema, library lounge, wellness spa, fitness center, yoga studio, kids' pool & playground, business center, in-house restaurant, and access to a white sand beach.

"The AVA at Palm Jumeirah is the most exclusive residential address in Dubai," extolls Sam Annous, Managing Director of Penetron Saudi Arabia. "However, soon after construction began, Penetron was asked for help."

Due to water leaks detected in the pile shoring (interlocking concrete piles forming a continuous wall) surrounding the AVA's below-grade structures, PENETRON, a surface-applied, crystalline waterproofing material, and PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing mortar, were applied to repair and waterproof the concrete structures. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was also added to the concrete mix for the AVA tower's below grade structures, including the raft foundation and retaining walls.

The Penetron System's active ingredients react with moisture in concrete to form a non-soluble crystalline network that seals pores and capillaries. This permanent barrier protects concrete from water, chloride ions, and liquids—even under continuous saltwater exposure like at the Palm Jumeirah site.

"As the first residential property on the artificial island, the construction of the AVA at Palm Jumeirah marked an important milestone for the world-famous development project," notes Sam Annous. "The Penetron System provides the concrete durability to make it last a long time."

