Floating World Gallery Announces Landmark Japanese Print Auction

A Once-in-a-Generation Collection

The auction presents an exceptionally deep selection of works by the great masters of the Japanese print tradition, spanning the late 18th through mid-20th centuries. Highlights include:

Katsushika Hokusai: The star lot, "The Great Wave off Kanagawa," is joined by fifteen additional designs from the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series, along with 21 other Hokusai prints, most from his celebrated Waterfalls, Bridges, and Nurse series. Scholars estimate fewer than 200 impressions of The Great Wave survive, with the overwhelming majority held in museum collections.

Utagawa Hiroshige: The sale includes fine impressions by this master, including two of his undeniable masterpieces, Shono and Ohashi. Hiroshige's influence was so profound that Van Gogh painted copies of his work.

Rare Ukiyo-e Masters: Fine examples by Harunobu (the first artist to produce "Nishikie," or full-color woodblock prints) and Utamaro are for sale, as is Yoshitoshi's celebrated Flute Player triptych. Finding even one or two Harunobu prints in fine condition at a major sale is considered fortunate; this auction offers five.

Shin Hanga: Twenty works by Kawase Hasui, all first states, including coveted pre-earthquake designs. The auction also features Paul Jacoulet's rarest print, Lady in Red, a newly discovered watercolor, and an extraordinary sixty-print process set of Les Jades.

Hiroshi Yoshida: A complete set of Sailing Boats from the 1926 Inland Sea series. The sale concludes with a selection of notable Meiji watercolors.

Why Buy Directly from Specialists?

Floating World Gallery was founded in 1987 by Bill and Roberta Stein, who left legal careers to pursue their passion for Japanese prints full-time. For nearly 40 years, they have sourced extraordinary works from private collectors, estates, and small regional sales overlooked by larger players, building one of the most respected inventories in the field.

The gallery now operates as a multi-generational enterprise, with their daughter Meredith bringing auction technology expertise honed during a career with one of the world's largest auction technology companies, where she managed millions in online bids.

"Closets have been emptied," said Bill Stein, co-founder of Floating World Gallery and a 40-year veteran of the market. "People like me scour the earth every day for a single great print. Going forward, the challenge will only increase."

This is a live auction conducted on Floating World Gallery's proprietary auction platform: auctions.floatingworld.com. The gallery offers a buyer's premium of just 23%, a competitive rate compared to other platforms. Phone bidding is available subject to availability at the same rate. The sale will also be available for left bids and live bidding at on fine arts platforms including Live Auctioneers, Invaluable and Drouot.

Preview and Registration

Gallery previews will be held at Floating World Gallery's Chicago location from Sunday, March 8 through Thursday, March 12, 2026, by appointment only and limited to registered bidders. To leave absentee bids or bid live on March 13, bidders must register at auctions.floatingworld.com. Additional verification is required for bids exceeding $20,000 total.

About Floating World Gallery

Founded in 1987, Floating World Gallery is one of the world's leading specialists in Japanese woodblock prints. Based in Chicago, the gallery serves institutional and private collectors worldwide, offering expert authentication, advisory services, and a money-back authenticity guarantee. For more information, visit auctions.floatingworld.com.

