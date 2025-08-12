FloatMe Named to Inc.5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

FloatMe, a leading financial technology company, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FloatMe, a leading financial technology company, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025. This recognition highlights FloatMe's significant growth and success in the fintech sector.