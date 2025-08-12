FloatMe Named to Inc.5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

FloatMe, a leading financial technology company, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025.
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FloatMe, a leading financial technology company, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2025. This recognition highlights FloatMe's significant growth and success in the fintech sector.
"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies," said Joshua Sanchez, CEO of FloatMe. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible product for our members and continuously expanding our offering to meet their evolving financial needs. Our growth is a direct reflection of the value we provide and the trust our members place in us."
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
About FloatMe
FloatMe is a financial technology company dedicated to empowering individuals with innovative solutions to manage their finances. Through its user-friendly platform, FloatMe provides a range of services designed to help members achieve financial stability and growth.
