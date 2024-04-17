FLock Partners with io.net to Leverage its Decentralized Compute for its Decentralized AI Training Platform

FLock.io and io.net share the mission of decentralizing all aspects of the AI tech stack, from compute through governance.
LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FLock.io, a community-driven platform facilitating the creation of on-chain, decentralized AI models, announces its partnership with io.net for powering FLock with decentralized compute. FLock and io.net are aligned in their aim to decentralize AI at all levels of the tech stack, addressing the risks inherent to centralized data storage and paving the way for a future in which AI can be leveraged to enhance human productivity.
Jiahao Sun, the founder and CEO of FLock.io, shared, "A future powered by AI is inevitable, but we've already experienced the repercussions of AI products that are centrally owned and operated. This is why we are committed to facilitating community-governed AI systems via our decentralized training models. As part of this overarching mission, we're delighted to be fully decentralizing the GPUs powering the platform with our io.net partnership."
Ahmad Shadid, CEO of io.net, added, "We believe that by combining io.net's decentralized compute resources with FLock's innovative platform, we are setting a new standard for privacy and efficiency in AI development. This partnership underscores our commitment to transforming the AI landscape by making powerful computing accessible and affordable."
AI models are trained across the FLock network using federated learning, where models learn from decentralized data sources without moving the data itself. This allows for collaboration without the problem of centralized data collection and potential misuse. Decentralized hosting leverages idle computing power via io.net to make compute more accessible at 90% lower cost than traditional cloud providers.
About FLock.io
FLock.io is a community-driven platform facilitating the creation of on-chain, decentralized AI models. By integrating federated learning and blockchain technology, FLock ensures equitable incentives for data contributors and fosters open collaboration. It also addresses the increasing need for advanced, bespoke AI models and reduces the risk of data breaches by providing secure model training without exposing source data.
About io.net
io.net is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that deploys and manages on-demand, decentralized GPU clusters from geo-distributed sources. Hundreds of thousands of GPUs are accessible today in IO Network, and this Internet of GPUs is specifically architected for low latency, high processing demand use cases like AI/ML ops and cloud gaming. io.net democratizes access to GPU compute capacity while reducing costs, expediting lead times, and expanding choice for engineers and businesses. Access compute capacity for a fraction of the cost or become a capacity supplier at io.net.
