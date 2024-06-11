FLock.io and Ritual Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Decentralized AI Composability

We're thrilled to partner with Ritual to bring greater transparency and fairness to the decentralized AI landscape. By leveraging Ritual's Infernet nodes, FLock.io is taking a significant step towards ensuring that model usage and rewards distribution are transparent and verifiable Post this

Ritual builds critical infrastructure that bridges the cryptocurrency and AI industries. Its first phase, Infernet, enables smart contracts to directly access AI models. The subsequent phase, Ritual Chain, serves as the premier sovereign execution layer for AI. Ritual offers developers access to a multitude of essential features, including provenance, storage, computational integrity, privacy semantics, agents, micropayments, and more, thus presenting numerous product opportunities at the intersection of crypto and AI.

Jiahao Sun, Founder and CEO of FLock.io shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Ritual to bring greater transparency and fairness to the decentralized AI landscape. By leveraging Ritual's Infernet nodes, FLock.io is taking a significant step towards ensuring that model usage and rewards distribution are transparent and verifiable. This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering an open-source and equitable ecosystem for decentralized AI, where developers and contributors are fairly compensated for their contributions."

FLock.io will utilize Ritual's Infernet nodes to enhance transparency and verifiability in model usage for on-chain rewards distribution. FLock.io has developed a bespoke workflow for routing tasks created on its platform to compute resources via Infernet nodes. This workflow is universally applicable wherever FLock models are hosted. Developers can choose to deploy models via Ritual for those trained and hosted on FLock.io. Similarly, users hosting FLock models externally can easily deploy Infernet nodes to route compute resource needs and provide on-chain model usage data for reward distribution to users developing on the FLock platform.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in decentralized AI, where developers and contributors are compensated based on model usage, fostering a fair marketplace with traceable, on-chain rewards.

The process at a high level involves:

Model host smart contract inheriting the Infernet SDK via the SubscriptionConsumer interface.

Infernet node containing custom listening for model tasks.

Node containing containerized model host task service, specified in a custom - FlockWorkflow for routing tasks to compute resources (FLock model hosts).

Upon task completion, the node shares on-chain compute request origination and model usage data with the FLock smart contract to verify authenticity and usage.

The Infernet Coordinator then delivers the response to the FLock smart contract via the Consumer interface.

The FLock smart contract computes rewards based on usage and distributes rewards to training nodes, validators, and delegators.

This partnership highlights FLock.io's dedication to transparent and verifiable task routing, model usage, data privacy, and rewards distribution within the decentralized AI landscape. For further updates, follow FLock.io and Ritual on Twitter. To learn more about developing applications or running a node on FLock.io, please refer to further documentation here.

About FLock.io

FLock.io is a community-driven platform facilitating the creation of on-chain, decentralized AI models. By integrating federated learning and blockchain technology, FLock ensures equitable incentives for data contributors and fosters open collaboration. It also addresses the increasing need for advanced, bespoke AI models and reduces the risk of data breaches by providing secure model training without exposing source data.

