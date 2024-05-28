FLock.io Leverages Akash Decentralized Compute for AI Training Platform

This collaboration not only strengthens our platform but also aligns with our mission to democratize AI development and ensure data privacy. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what decentralized AI training can achieve. Post this

Akash Network is a decentralized compute marketplace that facilitates the secure and efficient buying and selling of computing resources. It is an open network designed for public utility and is fully open-source with an active community of contributors.

Jiahao Sun, Founder and CEO of Flock shared, "Our partnership with Akash is a significant milestone for FLock.io. By integrating Akash's decentralized compute resources, we are empowering our community with enhanced access to permissionless, scalable, and cost-effective computing power. This collaboration not only strengthens our platform but also aligns with our mission to democratize AI development and ensure data privacy. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what decentralized AI training can achieve."

FLock.io users on its decentralized training platform earn rewards by staking tokens to help train and fine-tune models, participating as training nodes, validators, or delegators. By choosing Akash as one of its compute providers, FLock.io is expanding its users' access to permissionless compute resources. Akash's distributed compute network has providers across the globe, enabling the FLock.io community to access compute at competitive prices. Users can rent GPUs and run the lightweight FLock validator script as one of the natively hosted templates on Akash.

Through this collaboration, Akash miners can be onboarded to become FLock.io validators with little friction. FLock.io validators evaluate models submitted by the training nodes, providing validation scores and ensuring fair task distribution. Akash users can easily run the FLock.io validation script, which only requires CPU as hardware requirement.

Greg Osuri, Co-founder and CEO of Akash added, "We are thrilled to partner with FLock.io to support their innovative decentralized AI training platform. This collaboration showcases the power of decentralized compute in enabling cutting-edge AI advancements. By providing FLock users with access to our global network of compute resources, we are facilitating a more inclusive and efficient AI training ecosystem. This partnership highlights our commitment to fostering open-source development and democratizing access to high-performance computing."

Visit train.flock.io to begin training models today. For a step-by-step guide on how to get whitelisted, reference FLock.io docs. To become an Akash compute provider, or 'miner', follow the provided guide. Next, rent a server from Akash and set up a FLock.io validator to earn rewards from both Akash and FLock.io. For future updates, follow FLock.io and Akash on X.

For media inquiries, please contact Jonathan Duran at (310) 260-7901 or Jonathan(at)Melrosepr(dot)com

About FLock.io

FLock.io is a community-driven platform facilitating the creation of on-chain, decentralized AI models. By integrating federated learning and blockchain technology, FLock ensures equitable incentives for data contributors and fosters open collaboration. It also addresses the increasing need for advanced, bespoke AI models and reduces the risk of data breaches by providing secure model training without exposing source data.

Media Contact

Jonathan Duran, Melrose PR, 3102607901, [email protected], https://www.melrosepr.com/

SOURCE FLock.io