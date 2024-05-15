FLock.io Partners With Morpheus to Advance Decentralized AI Capabilities In Web3

By integrating FLock.io's community-driven approach with Morpheus' cutting-edge platform, we aim to democratize AI while ensuring data privacy and security remain top priorities. Together, we're paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible future for decentralized finance. Post this

The Morpheus network empowers Smart Agent builders to deploy their code and receive rewards, utilizing digital tokens as incentives. Positioned as the first peer-to-peer network of open-source Smart Agents, Morpheus already hosts projects like Polywrap's AutoTX, and Hyperbolic.XYZ, 6079, and Venice.AI within its ecosystem. Morpheus aims to introduce a desktop client with Smart Agents facilitating crypto trading, seamlessly connected to users' Web 3.0 wallets and able to run locally. These agents execute smart contracts on behalf of users, interacting with them in everyday language.

Jiahao Sun, Founder and CEO of FLock.io shared, "We are thrilled to partner with Morpheus in this shared mission to revolutionize decentralized AI capabilities. This collaboration will drive innovation in Smart Agent development, empowering users with seamless access to crypto trading. By integrating FLock.io's community-driven approach with Morpheus' cutting-edge platform, we aim to democratize AI while ensuring data privacy and security remain top priorities. Together, we're paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible future for decentralized finance."

This partnership addresses the current limitations of open-source LLMs, providing an intuitive interface, chatbox, API for developers, cloud solution, and data management for users. FLock.io will enhance Smart Agent creation on the Morpheus platform by optimizing workflow automation and supporting local function calls for Ollama and Autogen. The integration will soon extend to Morpheus' front-end.

The initiative targets a reduced reliance on external function calls to OpenAI from Morpheus Smart Agents, and FLock.io plans to make its incentivized community fine-tuning platform available through the Morpheus client, broadening its impact. FLock.io is actively developing additional Smart Agents to aid in trading strategies and empower users in token bridging and querying token prices using natural language. The FLock.io team has already fine-tuned a model on Mistral 7B based on the CrewAI framework, which can power a multi-agent on-chain assistant, facilitating fund transfers and token swaps.

FLock.io intends to integrate more agents into Web 3.0 wallets, enabling users to perform on-chain actions using natural language directly from wallet applications. Furthermore, FLock.io plans to add support for additional agent development frameworks into the Morpheus platform for local function calling.

About FLock.io

FLock.io is a community-driven platform facilitating the creation of on-chain, decentralized AI models. By integrating federated learning and blockchain technology, FLock ensures equitable incentives for data contributors and fosters open collaboration. It also addresses the increasing need for advanced, bespoke AI models and reduces the risk of data breaches by providing secure model training without exposing source data.

About Morpheus

Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. With its open-source APIs and decentralized cloud functions, Morpheus provides the infrastructure for the Smart Agent community to develop AIs that enable users to connect to their wallets and interact with trusted Dapps & smart contracts using natural language. This promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone. The Morpheus network is powered by the MOR token, which rewards contributors who work together to build, maintain, and utilize the open-source decentralized AI infrastructure.

