Floorcraft expands into newly remodeled 2,200-square-foot Monroe, Ohio, showroom

"Our expanded showroom allows us to better serve our customers, providing more options and an improved shopping experience. No matter your flooring needs, we stand by our promise: 'We will floor you!'" Post this

"For more than 50 years, Floorcraft has been committed to high-quality flooring solutions, and this marks an exciting new chapter," said Robert Klare, who has owned the company since 2021. "Our expanded showroom allows us to better serve our customers, providing more options and an improved shopping experience. No matter your flooring needs, we stand by our promise: 'We will floor you!'"

Originally built by Floorcraft in 2005, the 7,700-square-foot commercial building at 510-520 South Main Street sits on a three-acre property adjacent to Monroe Community Park. After selling the building in 2009, the company continued operating from a smaller showroom on-site. The recent reacquisition of the property on Jan. 13 enabled Floorcraft to expand into a larger, newly renovated space, offering a better customer experience and quicker product availability.

With this expansion, Floorcraft continues its five-decade legacy of helping customers find the best flooring solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, waterproof LVP and more, along with expert installation and design guidance.

The showroom is now open to the public, and Floorcraft invites local homeowners, contractors and business owners to explore the latest in flooring. For more information, visit floorcraftcincinnati.com.

About Floorcraft

Founded in 1972, Floorcraft is a family-owned flooring company based in Monroe, Ohio, specializing in high-quality flooring products and professional installation services. With a commitment to quality, service and customer satisfaction, Floorcraft serves homeowners, businesses and DIY customers throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Media Contact

Rob Klare, Floorcraft Inc., 1 513-539-8402, [email protected], floorcraftcincinnati.com

SOURCE Floorcraft Inc.