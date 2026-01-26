Floorzap Launches ZapAssist AI, Floorzap Accounting, and Consumer Financing to Redefine How Flooring Businesses Operate

"Capture more leads. Close with confidence. Know what's profitable." — Matt Buckley, General Manager, Floorzap Post this

ZapAssist AI: Capture Every Lead, Automatically

ZapAssist AI is a 24/7 AI-powered voice and chat assistant built specifically for flooring retailers. It answers inbound phone calls and web chat inquiries, qualifies leads, books or reschedules appointments, and logs every interaction directly into the Floorzap platform.

By enabling instant response to inbound calls and digital inquiries, ZapAssist AI helps flooring businesses capture more leads and beat competitors to the job, while automating lead capture to reduce pressure on office staff, and ensure no call is missed—especially during after-hours, weekends, and peak call times.

Consumer Financing: Close More Jobs at Point of Sale

Floorzap Consumer Financing, powered by Wisetack, enables flooring businesses to offer 0% APR plans to eligible consumers based on creditworthiness. Customers can pre-qualify and apply in minutes and choose flexible payment plans, helping them move forward with projects confidently. For flooring retailers, Consumer Financing increases close rates, and raises average order values—without adding operational complexity or risk.

Floorzap Accounting: Real-Time Financials, Built In

Floorzap Accounting delivers fully embedded accounting and automated reconciliation directly inside Floorzap. Built natively on top of Floorzap Payments, it provides real-time visibility into invoices, transactions, job profitability, and financial reports—without exports, spreadsheets, or third-party accounting tools.

The solution supports cash and accrual accounting, applies flooring-specific categorization rules, and generates real-time general ledgers, profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and cash flow reports. The result is faster closes, fewer errors, and financial clarity tied directly to jobs and payments, all within the Floorzap platform.

One Platform, Built for Flooring Retailers

Together, ZapAssist AI, Consumer Financing powered by Wisetack, and Floorzap Accounting transform Floorzap into a comprehensive operating system for flooring businesses—connecting the entire lifecycle from the first customer call to quote, install, and month-end close.

"Flooring businesses have been forced to stitch together disconnected tools to manage operations, accounting, and financing," said Matt Buckley, General Manager at Floorzap. "With these launches, we're removing friction across the entire workflow so our customers can operate with more control, clarity, and confidence."

Floorzap will showcase ZapAssist AI, Consumer Financing, and Floorzap Accounting as part of its "Smarter Software for Smarter Showrooms" suite at The International Surface Event (TISE), January 27–29, 2026, at booth #2365.

About Floorzap

Floorzap is a modern business management platform built exclusively for the flooring industry. From AI-powered lead capture and job management to payments, integrated accounting, and consumer financing, Floorzap helps flooring businesses streamline operations, improve profitability, and scale with confidence.

For more information, visit https://www.floorzap.com.

