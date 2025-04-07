Floorzap Revolutionizes Flooring Retail: Unveils Powerful New Payment System

Floorzap launches an integrated payment processing solution for flooring retailers that streamlines transactions across mobile and in-store platforms, reduces wait times for fund availability, and simplifies reconciliation processes.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floorzap, a leading business management platform provider for the flooring industry, today announced the launch of its new payment processing solution, enabling flooring retailers to easily and securely accept payments in app and in store.
Flooring retailers can now easily process credit card payments, ACH transfers and other payment methods directly in-store and on their mobile devices. The new payment solution integrates seamlessly with Floorzap, ensuring prompt collection and easier reconciliation for office staff.
"Our new payment solution eliminates the frustrating wait times and manual processes that have long plagued the industry, giving retailers access to their hard-earned revenue faster," said Matt Buckley, General Manager of Floorzap.
The new payment processing platform offers several key improvements for businesses including quicker payment processing which allows businesses to receive funds within 2 business days of sale completion. Flexible payment options enable customers to pay securely online or in-person using debit cards, credit cards, or ACH transfers. The integrated platform seamlessly connects with the Floorzap ecosystem, ensuring a smooth, user-friendly experience. Enhanced accuracy eliminates manual invoicing errors and reduces accounts receivable complications.
The new payment processing integration feature is available immediately to all Floorzap customers. Flooring retailers looking to take advantage of the new integrated payments functionality can learn more here.
About Floorzap:
Floorzap is a leading provider of flooring business management software designed to streamline operations and drive growth for flooring companies. With a comprehensive suite of features, Floorzap helps businesses manage inventory, track sales, manage projects, and improve customer relationships, ultimately increasing efficiency and profitability.
Learn more at https://www.floorzap.com/
Media Contact
Helen Heitzer, Floorzap, 1 4047843261, [email protected], https://www.floorzap.com/
SOURCE Floorzap
