Floorzap Selected as a Preferred Business Management Software Provider for Alliance Flooring Inc.'s Independent Flooring Retailers

"We are honored to be selected by Alliance Flooring Inc. as a preferred business management software solution for their members." - Matt Buckley, General Manager of Floorzap Post this

Matt Buckley, General Manager of Floorzap, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "We are honored to be selected by Alliance Flooring Inc. as a preferred business management software solution for their members. This partnership aligns with our mission to empower independent flooring retailers with industry-specific, purpose-built technology. We're excited to help Alliance members enhance their operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and drive sustainable business growth."

This strategic partnership directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing independent flooring retailers by streamlining inventory management, enhancing communication with customers, and unifying workflows from quote to installation. Floorzap empowers dealers with real-time business insights that boost profitability, increase efficiency, and unlock growth. This end-to-end visibility helps small and mid-sized businesses operate like larger competitors, using modern technology tailored to the unique demands of flooring dealers.

Alliance Flooring Inc. members gain comprehensive access to Floorzap's integrated platform, featuring real-time inventory tracking, advanced customer relationship management (CRM), and complete project management from estimate to installation and payment collection. The platform also includes websites built to drive leads, integrated financial management with invoicing and profitability analysis, sales commission tracking for streamlined payroll processing, contractor scheduling for optimized workforce coordination, measurement tools for estimates and job measurements, and seamless supply chain integration for efficient materials ordering. This technology partnership empowers independent flooring retailers with industry-specific capabilities while maintaining the personalized service that defines their competitive advantage.

About Floorzap:

Floorzap specializes in comprehensive business management software designed specifically for the flooring industry. The platform serves flooring retailers, contractors, and distributors across North America, helping businesses optimize their operations through integrated technology solutions. Learn more about Floorzap's flooring business management solutions at www.Floorzap.com

About Alliance Flooring Inc.:

CarpetsPlus COLORTILE®, Carpetland USA COLORTILE®, and Perfect Home® are divisions of Alliance Flooring, Inc., a business networking and resource-licensing group. Networking and enhancing industry relationships are two distinct advantages of the Alliance Flooring program for independent store owners.

More company and membership information is available here allianceflooring.net. Company news and high resolution photos are available here allianceflooring.net/news. They are on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. For information on membership call 770-528-0222.

Media Contact

Helen Heitzer, Floorzap, 1 4047843261, [email protected], www.floorzap.com

SOURCE Floorzap