Floorzap Unveils New Logo and Website to Reflect Continued Investment in Product Innovation and Customer Experience

The updated brand and website underscore Floorzap's long-term commitment to modernizing flooring business management software and delivering an exceptional customer experience.
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floorzap, the leading business management platform built for flooring retailers, today announced the launch of its new logo and redesigned website. This transformation marks a major milestone in Floorzap's ongoing commitment to innovation, user experience, and investment in the future of flooring business technology.
"Our new website represents more than a visual update—it reflects our dedication to helping flooring retailers run their businesses more efficiently and profitably," said Matt Buckley, General Manager at Floorzap. "We're continually evolving the Floorzap platform to make it easier for store owners to manage every part of their business, from showroom to installation, all in one place."
The refreshed logo and website embody Floorzap's growth as a technology partner trusted by hundreds of flooring businesses nationwide. The redesign delivers a cleaner, more modern aesthetic that mirrors the intuitive experience of the software.
From feature enhancements to user experience improvements, Floorzap is expanding its capabilities to help flooring retailers stay competitive, efficient, and profitable.
Investing where it matters most:
- Advancing platform performance and usability to make daily operations faster and more intuitive.
- Developing new tools and integrations that help retailers streamline workflows, manage jobs, and grow revenue.
- Expanding education and support resources to ensure every customer gets maximum value from the Floorzap platform.
"We have loved working with Floorzap; it made all our systems more efficient and allows our sales team to focus more on sales and less on paperwork! The Floorzap team is always helpful and available, and we appreciate their prompt responses and answers to simple as well as complex questions," said Cyrenne Fiebelkorn – Carefree Carpet & Floors.
About Floorzap
Floorzap helps retailers simplify operations, improve customer experiences, and grow their business without the chaos. The platform brings together quoting, scheduling, inventory management, invoicing, payments, and digital marketing—all in one easy-to-use system.
Visit the new https://floorzap.com today to explore the modern look and learn how Floorzap helps you run your business smarter.
