Floorzap Unveils New Logo and Website to Reflect Continued Investment in Product Innovation and Customer Experience

"We have loved working with Floorzap; it made all our systems more efficient and allows our sales team to focus more on sales and less on paperwork!," said Cyrenne Fiebelkorn – Carefree Carpet & Floors. Post this

The refreshed logo and website embody Floorzap's growth as a technology partner trusted by hundreds of flooring businesses nationwide. The redesign delivers a cleaner, more modern aesthetic that mirrors the intuitive experience of the software.

From feature enhancements to user experience improvements, Floorzap is expanding its capabilities to help flooring retailers stay competitive, efficient, and profitable.

Investing where it matters most:

Advancing platform performance and usability to make daily operations faster and more intuitive.

Developing new tools and integrations that help retailers streamline workflows, manage jobs, and grow revenue.

Expanding education and support resources to ensure every customer gets maximum value from the Floorzap platform.

"We have loved working with Floorzap; it made all our systems more efficient and allows our sales team to focus more on sales and less on paperwork! The Floorzap team is always helpful and available, and we appreciate their prompt responses and answers to simple as well as complex questions," said Cyrenne Fiebelkorn – Carefree Carpet & Floors.

About Floorzap

Floorzap helps retailers simplify operations, improve customer experiences, and grow their business without the chaos. The platform brings together quoting, scheduling, inventory management, invoicing, payments, and digital marketing—all in one easy-to-use system.

Visit the new https://floorzap.com today to explore the modern look and learn how Floorzap helps you run your business smarter.

Media Contact

Helen Heitzer, https://floorzap.com, 1 4047843261, [email protected]

SOURCE Floorzap