Florence 1 Schools Honors Blue Zones Moai Challenge Winners and Wellness Champions

The district recognized top-performing teams and the most engaged schools following a successful 10-week effort to promote health and community.

FLORENCE, S.C., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florence 1 Schools has successfully completed its first Blue Zones Moai Challenge, marking a significant step in the district's broader commitment to employee wellness and community connection. Over the course of 10 weeks, 290 participants formed 73 walking moais dedicated to improving health through movement and shared accountability.

Moais signify, small, supportive groups inspired by the longevity traditions of Okinawa. The challenge culminated in a districtwide celebration recognizing outstanding participation, creativity, and achievement.

Advantage Academy earned the distinction of Most Engaged School, with 42% of its employees participating in the challenge. Lucy T. Davis Elementary followed closely with 37% participation, and Delmae Elementary achieved 30%, demonstrating strong commitment across multiple campuses.

Top walking honors were awarded to:

First Place: "The Walking Dead" from Woods Road Child Development Center, led by Cameron Capostosti

Second Place: "Royall Roadsters" from Royall Elementary School, led by Rebecca Campbell

Third Place: "The Energized Educators" from Delmae Elementary School, led by Allison Tanner

In recognition of creativity and team spirit, the award for Best Team Name went to "The Gogh Getters" from South Florence High School, led by Danielle Hubbard.

The Blue Zones Moai Challenge encouraged staff and families to prioritize regular movement, social connection, and personal well-being. Participants met consistently to walk together, fostering camaraderie while working toward collective health goals.

The initiative reflects Florence 1 Schools' dedication not only to academic excellence but also to cultivating a workplace culture that values wellness, collaboration, and long-term vitality.

"This challenge represents so much more than steps counted or miles logged," said a district representative. "For our district it is a display of colleagues supporting one another, building relationships outside of the classroom, and modeling healthy habits for our students and community. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed over these ten weeks was truly inspiring."

As part of Florence 1 Schools' ongoing Blue Zones journey, the Moai Challenge represents a foundation for future wellness initiatives designed to strengthen both individual health and organizational culture. integrating wellness into daily routines, the district continues to foster an environment where staff members feel supported, connected, and empowered.

Florence 1 Schools remains committed to advancing initiatives that promote whole-person well-being, recognizing that healthy educators and staff play a vital role in creating thriving schools and communities.

Florence 1 Schools serves the Florence, South Carolina community as a comprehensive public school district dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and student success. The district provides a wide range of educational opportunities from early childhood through high school, emphasizing rigorous instruction, supportive learning environments, and strong family and community partnerships. Committed to developing the whole child, Florence 1 Schools prioritizes leadership, character, wellness, and college- and career-readiness to prepare students for lifelong achievement.

