Florence Yuwimana announces the release of 'Rise and Shine'

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florence Yuwimana marks her entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Rise and Shine" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a heartwarming story about a mother's world that was turned upside down when her firstborn daughter, a picture of perfect health and happiness, suddenly undergoes a transformation at the tender age of 4.

Once a child who reveled in the joys of nursery school and charmed everyone with her infectious laughter, Florence's daughter Princess inexplicably loses every skill she had acquired, leaving her family in a state of bewildered despair. Most heart-wrenching of all, her daughter's voice, once a source of endless stories and shared giggles, falls silent. The pain of watching Princess struggle with this unexplained change is an agony that pierces Florence's heart like no other. But she refuses to give in to despair. Instead, she embarks on a remarkable journey of love, resilience, and self-discovery.

As the years roll on and the family grapples with countless doctor visits, therapies, and the endless uncertainties of Princess' condition, Florence unearths a wellspring of strength she never knew she possessed. She learns to fight fiercely for her child, navigating a world of unknowns with unwavering determination. Through the darkest days and the most uncertain nights, Florence finds her inner lioness, a powerful force that refuses to yield to the challenges that life has thrown their way. She emerges as a survivor, a conqueror of her own fears, and a relentless advocate for her daughter's well-being.

In the end, it is a story of hope, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. Against all odds, Florence, Princess and their whole family rise above the circumstances that threatened to shatter their world, emerging not as victims, but as warriors who shined and conquered adversity. Today, they live a life filled with happiness, a testament to the indomitable spirit of a mother who discovered the depths of her strength and love.

"I feel like shouting for joy as I look at my miracle child. My upbringing, my determination, her daddy, my doctors, her teachers, and my Christian faith have all combined to bring us to this point where I can write this book and share its message each day with the joy of knowing you can find happiness if you search it out," Florence says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "Our family life is good, and our love for each other will endure forever. Princess is our miracle child, as are her two brothers. We have all learned to rise and shine, facing whatever the day throws at us. I hope my book will encourage you to find your own way to happiness. Hold on in there and believe in yourself. One day, you will get up and rise and shine again." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/847796-rise-and-shine

About the Author

Florence Yuwimana was born in Congo. She has four brothers and two sisters and by the grace God, they still have their parents. She has three beautiful children, two boys and one amazing daughter who encouraged her to share their story.

