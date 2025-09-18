Flores Mendez Law Founding Partners Selected to the 2025 Texas Super Lawyers List

Flores Mendez Law is proud to announce that Founding Partners Connie J. Flores, Esq. and Jessica Mendez, Esq. have been selected to the 2025 Texas Super Lawyers list, recognizing them as top-rated personal injury attorneys.

EL PASO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connie J. Flores, Esq. is a tenacious advocate for clients injured in catastrophic accidents, including car and truck crashes and wrongful death cases throughout Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona. Understanding that personal injury extends beyond physical harm, Connie is committed to helping clients rebuild their lives while securing justice and substantial compensation. With extensive experience in litigation and alternative dispute resolution, she has recovered millions of dollars for her clients.

Connie holds a 9.8 Avvo rating and is a recipient of the Outstanding Young Lawyer Award from the El Paso Young Lawyers Association. She has been consecutively named to Super Lawyers since 2019 and was recognized on the Rising Stars list in 2018.

Jessica Mendez, Esq., focuses her practice on employment and personal injury law, representing clients in cases involving workplace accidents, sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and other civil rights violations. Having started her career as a defense attorney before transitioning to plaintiff representation, Jessica co-founded Flores Mendez Law to provide comprehensive, client-focused services.

Active in the community, Jessica was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from the El Paso Executive Women Lions Club.

Super Lawyers recognizes outstanding attorneys in more than 70 practice areas across each state. Selections are based on peer nominations, professional achievements, and independent research. Rising Stars highlights top attorneys under age 40 or with less than 10 years of experience.

Flores Mendez Law is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Texas and New Mexico from offices in El Paso and Las Cruces. To learn more or to schedule a free consultation, call 800-381-9999 or visit www.floresmendez.com.

