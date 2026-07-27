Florida Added a Record 64,840 New Real Estate Licensees in 2025, Casa Academy Analysis Finds

Florida is licensing real estate agents at a record pace, but the more important story is how many remain active after earning the license. Post this

"The number of people entering Florida real estate is extraordinary, but the more important story is how many remain active after earning the license," said Shie Gabbai, founder of Casa Academy. "We built this report so journalists, researchers, brokerages and prospective agents can see both sides of the market."

The analysis found that 37,137 members of the 2025 cohort currently have active license records, while 17,568 are voluntarily inactive and 10,135 are involuntarily inactive. Those figures produce the 43% inactive-record share. The report uses license status as reported by DBPR and does not equate an active record with full-time real estate practice.

The report also found that 28% of active Florida licensees earned their licenses on or after January 1, 2024. The concentration is highest in several Central Florida counties, including Osceola, Polk, Hillsborough, Pasco and Orange. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach together account for more than one-third of the state's active license records.

A separate renewal analysis found that 162,112 active licenses are scheduled to expire in 2027, representing more than half of the active records in the dataset. Florida requires continuing education and renewal action to maintain active status, making the 2027 cycle an important test of how durable the recent licensing surge will be.

Casa Academy derived the findings from the full Florida DBPR real estate licensing extract dated July 2, 2026. The public report includes methodology, county tables and downloadable aggregate data. Casa Academy publishes aggregate statistics and does not republish personal information from the state license file.

The complete report is available at https://casaacademy.com/florida-real-estate-data/state-of-licensing. Journalists and researchers may cite the analysis and request custom county cuts or methodology details.

About Casa Academy

Casa Academy is a DBPR-licensed Florida real estate school, license ZH1003169, offering state-approved pre-licensing, post-licensing and continuing education courses in English and Spanish. The school publishes original aggregate research about Florida's real estate licensing market.

Media Contact

Shie Gabbai, Casa Academy, 1 7177399385, [email protected], https://casaacademy.com/florida-real-estate-data/state-of-licensing

SOURCE Casa Academy