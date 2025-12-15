Florida Atlantic Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar

Florida Atlantic Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales.

"The Florida Atlantic Athletics brand has never been stronger," said Florida Atlantic Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. "In this period of record growth and success for FAU Athletics, more fans attended our home events on average last year than any year in school history. As we continue to explore ways to improve our reach locally and deepen our connection as the Hometown Team, we are thrilled to announce this new partnership. Taymar is an industry leader in the field and will provide FAU a robust infrastructure to further enhance our outbound sales initiatives and ticket sales strategies."

Taymar has hired Sean McGee as General Manager of Ticket Sales and will hire two account executives to work closely with Owl Athletics and the Boca Raton community.

"We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with Brian White and his outstanding team at FAU as we work together to expand their reach and deepen their connection with Owl fans," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "We are thrilled to welcome Sean to both the Taymar and Owl teams, and we have no doubt he will make an immediate impact as we collaborate to grow revenue, increase attendance, and build sustainable, long-term momentum in south Florida."

Florida Atlantic is Taymar's second client school in The American (Wichita State) and first client in the state of Florida.

"FAU is our first football-playing member of The American and first client in the state of Florida," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "Brian White is one of the top athletics directors in the country and we're gratified by the trust he and his team have put in us."

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

