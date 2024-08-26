Florida Author Ron Whittington Releases 'In Disguise of the Storm,' Fourth in the Parker Glynn Thriller Series

"A murder, a hurricane, an undercover agent, and a sinister terrorist plot…this thriller is rife with all the right ingredients as Ron Whittington spins a tale of mystery and intrigue like no other." Post this

When a U.S. Intelligence agency fears there's a connection between Pakistani 'Risky' Bhakta's suspected prostitution ring and al-Qaeda, Glynn is assigned to find a missing father in search of his runaway daughter while he infiltrates Bhakta's operations.

Glynn soon discovers Bhakta has total control over women he employs — and is confronted with a twisted terrorist plot of genocide planned for Western Civilization.

Award-winning author Chuck Barrett writes: "A murder, a hurricane, an undercover agent, and a sinister terrorist plot…this thriller is rife with all the right ingredients as Ron Whittington spins a tale of mystery and intrigue like no other."

'In Disguise of the Storm' is available online at ronwhittington.com and amazon.com and can be pre-ordered at any bookstore though the publisher, Ingram Books.

'In Disguise of the Storm' was edited by Marlene Dryden and Belinda Hulin-Crissman, with cover art created by Jacksonville graphic designer Debbie Gaylord.

Other thrillers in the Parker Glynn series include 'Second Strike,' 'Dopplegänged' and 'Free Surface Effect,' along with Glynn short stories 'The Devil You Don't' and 'Seized Desires' — all available at ronwhittington.com.

A print and broadcast reporter, freelance writer and public relations professional, Whittington was a ghostwriter on two national best-selling books prior to releasing his first thriller in 2010.

