Florida Awards GrantWorks Management Consulting Services Contract Vehicle

"This award enables GrantWorks to work alongside Florida agencies in delivering programs that create real, lasting value for the communities they serve." - Bruce Spitzengel, President and CEO of GrantWorks Post this

"This award enables GrantWorks to work alongside Florida agencies in delivering programs that create real, lasting value for the communities they serve," said Bruce Spitzengel, President and CEO of GrantWorks. "The state's selection reflects confidence in our ability to manage complex initiatives while keeping community outcomes at the forefront. We're honored to partner with Florida agencies to help ensure resources are deployed efficiently and translate into meaningful benefits for communities across the state."

Through the expanded three-year MCS contract award, GrantWorks is eligible to support state agencies across a broad range of program areas, including disaster recovery, grants administration, environmental and infrastructure initiatives, workforce development, and operational modernization. These services align with Florida's ongoing efforts to strengthen resilience and promote long-term economic competitiveness.

"The Management Consulting Services contract provides Florida agencies with a flexible, efficient way to access trusted implementation support," said Rick Faircloth, Chief Government Services Officer at GrantWorks. "We're proud to bring our experience and disciplined, results-oriented approach to help Florida agencies achieve timely, measurable outcomes."

Under the MCS contract, GrantWorks will deliver end-to-end program support, including program design, funding strategy, implementation support, compliance, risk management, and outcome tracking. By integrating expertise across the full program lifecycle, GrantWorks helps agencies optimize resources and improve operational efficiency, helping to clearly demonstrate program impact.

About GrantWorks

Founded in 1979, GrantWorks provides grant administration, program management, and technical consulting services to state and local governments with a focus on compliance, accountability, and results. GrantWorks supports the full grant lifecycle, from funding strategy and program design to implementation, monitoring, and reporting. The firm's approach emphasizes hands-on implementation supported by subject-matter expertise, compliance oversight, and performance measurement, allowing our client communities to move efficiently from planning to execution.

Website: www.grantworks.net

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Rachel Henson, GrantWorks, Inc., 1 6019885949, [email protected], https://grantworks.net

SOURCE GrantWorks, Inc.