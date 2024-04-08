Florida-based Commercial Painting Company Grows Through Last Two Recessions: Now Offering Franchise Opportunities

Unique Commercial-Business Model Focused on Smart Hiring, Exceptional Support, and Thoughtful Marketing is Poised to Accelerate Franchisee Growth
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Painting, a renowned leader in the commercial painting industry, proudly announces the launch of its innovative franchising opportunity specifically tailored for the commercial painting market. This strategic move is set to redefine the industry by leveraging Performance Painting's 23 year track record of growth through two major recessions. In a significant shift from the industry norm – that predominantly focuses on residential painting – Performance Painting's new franchise model is uniquely designed for commercial painting. This launch, scheduled for 4/8/24 in Jacksonville, FL, marks a pivotal moment in the company's history by offering entrepreneurs a chance to be part of a franchise with great unit economics and a focus on commercial projects.
"What's unique about the commercial contracting business is that when times are lean, property owners are reinvesting back into their real estate portfolio." said Matt Van Groningen, Director of Operations. He went on to say, "We've been a go-to commercial partner to those investors by supporting their capital improvements. As we know, a well-painted building or structure improves curb appeal, property value, and employee/tenant morale. We're excited to now expand our partnerships nationwide through this franchise opportunity."
"Our mission has always been to improve the lives of our customers, team, and community through world-class safety, quality, and efficient project delivery," says Jason Parker, CEO of Performance Painting. Jason added, "With this franchising opportunity we're extending this mission to our franchisees by providing unparalleled support and a proven business model that prioritizes commercial painting excellence."
Performance Painting has established itself as a leader in the commercial painting industry, known for its exceptional quality and efficient service. From 2001 to date they've averaged 13% growth YOY. The new franchising model is built on this foundation of success by offering operational training, marketing strategies, sales, technology, and ongoing comprehensive business support to ensure franchisees thrive in the commercial painting market.
About Performance Painting: With over 23 years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Performance Painting has become a trusted name in the commercial painting industry in Jacksonville and across the country. The company prides itself on its dedication to safety, quality, and efficient project delivery. The company is constantly striving to improve the lives of its customers, team, and community.
For more information about the Performance Painting franchising opportunity, please contact Jason Parker, CEO of Performance Painting, at 1-888-653-3583 or at [email protected]. You can also learn more about a Performance Painting Franchise by visiting our website at performance-painting.com/franchise
