Florida Beach Bowl Tickets on Sale Now! Purchase your tickets and secure your place in history at FloridaBeachBowl.com

"The Florida Beach is shining a big light on the talent and hard work of HBCU football teams. It's not just about the game; it's a celebration of success, good sportsmanship, and the spirit of these incredible institutions," said Victor Robenson. Post this

This is the inaugural event and is set up to be an exceptional one as well. It is the first College Football Bowl game taking place in the city of Fort Lauderdale, and excitement is in the atmosphere throughout South Florida.

"As we kick off the Florida Beach Bowl, we're shining a big light on the talent and hard work of HBCU football teams. This event isn't just about the game; it's a celebration of success, good sportsmanship, and the spirit of these incredible institutions," said Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl.

The Florida Beach Bowl operation is also poised to create a series of ancillary events that will have a favorable impact in and for the Fort Lauderdale community. This includes a Celebrity Golf Tournament; 5K Run; Prayer Brunch; Media Day; Coaches' Luncheon; Fan Festival, and more!

Act fast and do not miss out on this unforgettable football experience. Purchase your tickets today at FloridaBeachBowl.com. The team representing the SIAC Conference is the home team; and the students and band section is 126. The team representing the CIAA Conference is the away team; and the students and band section is 110. Ticket prices range from $15 to $75. Group sales for 20 tickets or more, are to contact the Florida Beach Bowl office directly. For more information about the Florida Beach Bowl visit FloridaBeachBowl.com. Be sure to follow, like and share the news and information about the Florida Beach Bowl on social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Instagram and Linked In @floridabeachbowl; and on X (formerly Twitter) @flbeachbowl.

About the Florida Beach Bowl

The Florida Beach Bowl game will feature teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Each team would have at least six wins during their regular season schedule.

The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a football game; it is a celebration of excellence and culture. For more information, visit FloridaBeachBowl.com.

Media Contact

Bernadette Morris, Sonshine Communications, 1 (305) 948-8063 201, [email protected], https://www.sonshine.com

SOURCE Florida Beach Bowl