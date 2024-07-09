Florida Boating Accidents Highlight Need for Enhanced Education: Central Florida Boating Association Launches On-Water Powerboat Training

"Whether you're new to powerboating or looking to refine your skills, our boating safety courses will boost your confidence on the water," added Rice. "Our Instructors are licensed Captains and have undergone extensive training to provide top-notch boating education to our community." Post this

"We continually see Florida lead the nation in the highest number of boating fatalities," said Michael Rice, President of CFBA. "Our boating lessons aim to provide boaters with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate safely."

CFBA's program follows the American National Standard for on-water power boating skills. Each course provides personalized, small-group instruction with a 1:4 instructor-to-student ratio. Led by licensed captains, this hands-on training enables boaters to practice essential maneuvers and enhance their boat handling skills. Participants can choose to complete one or all four available courses using either their own boat or a boat provided by CFBA.

"Whether you're new to powerboating or looking to refine your skills, our courses will boost your confidence on the water," added Rice. "Our Instructors are experienced captains and have undergone extensive training to provide top-notch boating education to our community."

Training the Next Generation: Additionally, CFBA's Skipper Club offers powerboating courses and sailing lessons designed for youth ages 14+. These courses teach young boaters and sailors important skills to navigate the water safely, covering safety protocols, boating maneuvers, and control.

"We are excited to welcome CFBA as a course provider and appreciate their dedication to boating safety," said Peg Phillips, Executive Director of NSBC. "Our network of course providers and certified instructors play a crucial role in creating a safe boating environment for recreational enthusiasts."

Both the NSBC and CFBA strongly recommend boaters of all ages undergo proper instruction and education before heading out on the water.

About the Central Florida Boating Association:

The Central Florida Boating Association (CFBA) is a non-profit organization focused on improving boating in Central Florida through education, advocacy, and community involvement. They work with national and local groups to keep waterways safe, support boating enthusiasts, teach young boaters, and build a strong boating community.

For further details, please visit www.CFLBoating.org or contact CFBA at [email protected].

