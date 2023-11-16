Florida Business Leader and Education Advocate Glenn Ritchey Named to Florida Auto Industry Hall of Fame, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Reports

Through their visionary leadership and selfless service, Glenn Ritchey and his wife, Connie, inspire us to achieve ever more ambitious goals. - Mori Hosseini Post this

A valuable member of Embry-Riddle's Board of Trustees since 2007, Ritchey was recognized by FADA for his leadership and distinguished career, which includes being a 20-time Chevrolet Dealer of the Year. In addition to his industry achievements, he was honored for his philanthropic passion and commitment to public service.

FADA President Ted Smith said that Ritchey's "philanthropic spirit and commitment to making a difference have touched countless lives and continue to inspire others."

Embry-Riddle Board of Trustees Chairman Mori Hosseini, President and CEO of ICI Homes, also commended Ritchey's many decades as a towering figure in Volusia County business and civic life. "Through their visionary leadership and selfless service, Glenn Ritchey and his wife, Connie, inspire us to achieve ever more ambitious goals," Chairman Hosseini said. "Glenn has applied his deep business insights to help improve education, job opportunities and quality of life for all Floridians. He and Connie are true role models for our community."

Glenn Ritchey served as mayor of Daytona Beach from 2006-2012. He sits on the boards of various charitable organizations, including the Halifax Health Medical Center and the Halifax Health Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation, and the Civic League of the Halifax Area. He has received numerous accolades for his community service, including The Council on Aging's Community Service Award, which now bears Ritchey's name along with that of his wife, Connie, and the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce's Top Leadership Award, which is also named after him.

During his lengthy career, Ritchey has served as the Chairman of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, Chevrolet National Dealer Council, and General Motors National Dealer Council. His dedication to industry excellence was rewarded by the Civic League's J. Saxton Lloyd Lifetime Achievement Award, as a testament to his lasting contributions.

Further, Ritchey is a long-standing champion of education. He serves as an Embry-Riddle trustee, the Boys and Girls Club of Volusia County, and Bethune-Cookman University. He received an honorary doctorate from Bethune-Cookman, recognizing his many contributions to that institution.

FADA called its first 15-member Hall of Fame class "a remarkable lineup of individuals who have positively impacted the automotive sector and their local communities."

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Reporters worldwide contact Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for content experts in all aspects of aviation, aviation business, aerospace, engineering and STEM-related fields. Our faculty experts specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems, security and intelligence, air traffic and airport management, astronomy, human factors psychology, meteorology, spaceflight operations, urban air mobility and much more. Visit the Embry-Riddle Newsroom for story ideas.

Embry-Riddle educates 31,000+ students at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, at approximately 110 Worldwide Campus locations and through online degree programs. In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 2 provider of online bachelor's degree programs. The university has ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in this category every year since 2016. Embry-Riddle's Aerospace Engineering program ranks No. 4 in the nation, and the university has been ranked Best for Veterans.

About the Florida Automobile Dealers Association

The Florida Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) is a statewide trade association representing Florida's franchised new car and truck dealers. FADA is committed to promoting and maintaining a strong automobile industry in Florida and providing valuable resources and support to its members. For more information, please visit https://www.flada.org.

