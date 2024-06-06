Florida Connections Academy Celebrates More Than 430 Graduates From Across The State

We know that each one of our students chooses Florida Connections Academy for their own reasons, and they all have their own path for a bright future. Post this

More than half of the graduating class plans to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, including Brown University, Iowa State, University of Arizona, University of Florida and Regent University. Additionally, 18 percent plan to pursue vocational training, 10 percent plan to enter the workforce and others plan to join the military or take a gap year.

"We know that each one of our students chooses Florida Connections Academy for their own reasons, and they all have their own path for a bright future," said Marcie Trombino, Florida Connections Academy School Leader. "What the Class of 2024 does have in common though, is the hard work they put in to reach this milestone and that we are extremely proud of them."

Florida Connections Academy serves more than 5,000 students in grades K-12 throughout the state. Students are supported by state-certified teachers who encourage academic and personal growth through an interactive curriculum that can be tailored to fit each student's individual academic needs. The online school offers students a dynamic educational experience, blending advanced coursework, extracurricular opportunities, and flexible scheduling to accommodate their unique learning journeys.

Enrollment for Florida Connections Academy's 2024-25 school year is currently open for grades K-12. Families interested in Florida Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.FloridaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

Florida Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K-12, and is authorized by the Hillsborough County Public Schools Office, Florida Connections Academy is state certified and open to students throughout Florida. Since 2018, Florida Connections Academy has been providing a high-quality education experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers help to build fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students determine how they learn best. At Florida Connections Academy, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For information, visit http://www.FloridaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

