Florida Dental Implant Center in Venice, FL Announces New Website

Florida Dental Implant Center is led by Dr. Ryan Holbrook & Dr. Jose Horak. They are both highly trained dentists in cosmetic dentistry that have been providing high-quality dental care to their patients for over 10 years. Drs. Holbrook & Horak are experienced in all aspects of dental implant surgery and can help patients replace missing teeth with permanent fixtures that look and feel natural. In addition to providing the latest techniques in cosmetic dentistry, the practice also offers traditional services like root canals, crowns and bridges, tooth extractions, and more.

"Our new website is designed to give our patients a more interactive experience and make it easier for them to learn about our services. We are proud of the work that we do, and we want our patients to see that." "We also hope that this website will help us reach a wider audience," added Dr. Holbrook. "By making our practice more accessible online, we can serve people who may not have been able to make it into our office before."

Dr. Holbrook and Dr. Horak are joined by a dedicated team of dental assistants and hygienists who are committed to providing patients with the highest quality care and education. Florida Dental Implant Center is equipped with a full array of advanced dental technology, including digital X-rays and intraoral cameras. The practice provides a range of general and cosmetic dentistry services, including:

Dental Implants: Florida Dental Implant Center places and restores dental implants, and can replace one or more teeth with an implant that looks and feels like a natural tooth.

General Dentistry: General dentistry involves a range of preventative and restorative dental services like cleanings, oral exams, fillings, root canals, and more.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Cosmetic dentistry is a broad term used to describe procedures such as whitening, veneers, crowns, and smile makeovers.

Sedation Dentistry: Florida Dental Implant Center offers several types of sedation for patients who are anxious at the dentist, including nitrous oxide and oral sedation.

About Florida Dental Implant Center

Florida Dental Implant Center is a premier dental practice located at 200 Capri Isles Blvd, Suite 1A, Venice FL 34292. The practice offers general and cosmetic dental care to patients of all ages. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 am to 5 pm. To make an appointment, call 941-484-3885 or request an appointment online at https://www.venicecomprehensivedentistry.com.

