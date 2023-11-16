Florida Department of Children and Families Chooses Juno EHR from Juno Health

Cloud-Hosted EHR being implemented for 1,570 users at Florida State Hospital
JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Health, the commercial division of DSS, Inc., has announced that the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) has chosen Juno EHR as its electronic health record (EHR) for Florida State Hospital (FSH) in Chattahoochee, FL. DCF's stated vision for this implementation is to improve the delivery of care, improve collection and availability of clinical information, increase patient safety, and improve patient outcomes.
By implementing Juno EHR for Behavioral Health, Florida DCF is leveraging an EHR that is a browser based, cloud native solution that can support their mission now and in the future. FSH is the largest hospital within DCF at 1,500 beds and 1,570 users.
The Juno Health team is working with DCF on all their deliverables, including providing an ONC certified EHR and being able to deploy within a fully vendor managed Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud hosted infrastructure environment. DCF also required an enterprise solution that includes the ability for expansion in the future.
"We are excited that the DCF has chosen Juno EHR to advance its behavioral health capabilities through the use of a highly flexible and configurable EHR solution," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. "DSS' cloud based EHR aims to help the DCF achieve its objectives of improving quality of care, improving care coordination, and improving safety by reducing risk."
Born out of the 21st Century Cures Act landscape where data sharing is the expectation and data blocking is prohibited, Juno EHR is designed in support of interoperability.
