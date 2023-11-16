Florida Department of Children and Families Chooses Juno EHR from Juno Health

"We are excited that the DCF has chosen Juno EHR to advance its behavioral health capabilities through the use of a highly flexible and configurable EHR solution," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. Post this

The Juno Health team is working with DCF on all their deliverables, including providing an ONC certified EHR and being able to deploy within a fully vendor managed Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud hosted infrastructure environment. DCF also required an enterprise solution that includes the ability for expansion in the future.

"We are excited that the DCF has chosen Juno EHR to advance its behavioral health capabilities through the use of a highly flexible and configurable EHR solution," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. "DSS' cloud based EHR aims to help the DCF achieve its objectives of improving quality of care, improving care coordination, and improving safety by reducing risk."

Born out of the 21st Century Cures Act landscape where data sharing is the expectation and data blocking is prohibited, Juno EHR is designed in support of interoperability.

About Juno Health

Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.dssinc.com/juno-health

