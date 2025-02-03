Florida Father Files Motion Raising Concerns Over Judicial Fairness and Legal Transparency in Custody Case

Florida father Corey Roun has filed a motion in Adams v. Roun (Case No. 2024-DR-000085) raising concerns about judicial fairness in his custody case before the Florida Eighteenth Judicial Circuit. His motion for Judge Sprysenski's recusal was denied after discovering the judge and opposing counsel, Andrew Windle, are both members of the Central Florida Family Law Inn of Court. Roun also challenges the mandated use of Our Family Wizard, a private equity-owned co-parenting app.

Seminole County, FL – 1/30/2025 – A Florida father representing himself pro se in an ongoing custody case before the Florida Eighteenth Judicial Circuit has filed a motion raising concerns about judicial fairness and potential conflicts of interest.

The case, Adams v. Roun (Case No. 2024-DR-000085), is currently before Judge Christopher Sprysenski. The father, Corey Roun, recently filed a motion requesting the judge's recusal after discovering that Judge Sprysenski and opposing counsel, Andrew Windle, are both listed as members of the Central Florida Family Law American Inn of Court, a professional organization that facilitates networking and monthly meetings between family law attorneys and judges (www.cffamilylawinn.com). Mr. Roun's motion argued that this affiliation raises concerns about impartiality. However, the court denied the recusal request, leading him to seek relief through a writ of prohibition filed with the District Court of Appeal, which was also denied.

In legal filings, Mr. Roun has raised concerns about financial rulings in the case, including the imposition of attorney's fees despite his financial hardship. He has also objected to the mandated use of Our Family Wizard (OFW), a private co-parenting communication platform that courts frequently require in family law cases. OFW is owned by a private equity firm, raising broader concerns about the relationship between the legal system and private businesses that profit from court-ordered mandates. His filings question the necessity and financial burden of such services, echoing concerns from family law advocates about transparency and judicial discretion in ordering private services.

This case highlights broader discussions in family law regarding judicial affiliations, financial enforcement mechanisms, and the transparency of court-ordered obligations.

"This case is about more than just one parent—it's about every family that walks into a courtroom expecting a fair hearing and instead finds themselves up against a system designed to favor insiders," said a legal analyst. "We need transparency, accountability, and real reform in our courts."

"Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do, and what's right to do."

— Potter Stewart, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

