Florida Fine Cars Expands with New Location in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Fine Cars, a trusted and esteemed family-owned car dealership, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Orlando, Florida. This marks the fourth dealership for the company, with existing locations in Miami, West Palm Beach, and Margate. The new Florida Fine Cars Used Cars dealer located at 5474 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32839 opened its doors in September 2023 and is currently serving the Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and Daytona areas.
Since its establishment in 1993, Florida Fine Cars has been dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, offering high-quality preowned vehicles, and ensuring accessible financing options for all car shoppers. The company's commitment to excellence has earned them numerous awards and a reputation as a leader in the industry.
The expansion to Orlando represents an exciting milestone for Florida Fine Cars as they continue to meet the growing demands of customers throughout Florida. The new location will provide residents in the Orlando area with a wide selection of quality preowned vehicles from various makes and models, ensuring that customers can find the perfect car to fit their needs and budget.
In addition to vehicle sales, the Orlando dealership will feature a state-of-the-art service facility. The facility will provide essential maintenance services, including tire rotations, brake inspections, oil changes, and more. With a team of highly skilled technicians, customers can expect top-notch service and expertise to keep their vehicles running smoothly and reliably.
"We are thrilled to bring our exceptional customer service and extensive inventory of quality preowned vehicles to the Orlando area," said Rafael Espaillat, Chief Operations Officer of Florida Fine Cars. "Our new location will enable us to serve the local community, providing them with an exceptional car-buying experience and reliable maintenance services."
Florida Fine Cars is known for its commitment to transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction. With a team of knowledgeable sales professionals, the company ensures that customers receive personalized attention and guidance throughout the car-buying process.
Florida Fine Cars is a family-owned and operated car dealership founded in 1993. With locations in Miami, West Palm Beach, Margate, and now Orlando, the company is committed to delivering award-winning customer service, offering quality preowned vehicles, and providing accessible financing options to car shoppers. Florida Fine Cars takes pride in its extensive inventory, exceptional service, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
