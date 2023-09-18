Florida Fine Cars Expands with New Location in Orlando, Florida

Florida Fine Cars Expands to Orlando, Florida, Offering Excellence in Used Cars and Service Tweet this

The expansion to Orlando represents an exciting milestone for Florida Fine Cars as they continue to meet the growing demands of customers throughout Florida. The new location will provide residents in the Orlando area with a wide selection of quality preowned vehicles from various makes and models, ensuring that customers can find the perfect car to fit their needs and budget.

In addition to vehicle sales, the Orlando dealership will feature a state-of-the-art service facility. The facility will provide essential maintenance services, including tire rotations, brake inspections, oil changes, and more. With a team of highly skilled technicians, customers can expect top-notch service and expertise to keep their vehicles running smoothly and reliably.

"We are thrilled to bring our exceptional customer service and extensive inventory of quality preowned vehicles to the Orlando area," said Rafael Espaillat, Chief Operations Officer of Florida Fine Cars. "Our new location will enable us to serve the local community, providing them with an exceptional car-buying experience and reliable maintenance services."

Florida Fine Cars is known for its commitment to transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction. With a team of knowledgeable sales professionals, the company ensures that customers receive personalized attention and guidance throughout the car-buying process.

For more information about Florida Fine Cars and its new Orlando location, please visit https://www.floridafinecars.com.

About Florida Fine Cars:

Florida Fine Cars is a family-owned and operated car dealership founded in 1993. With locations in Miami, West Palm Beach, Margate, and now Orlando, the company is committed to delivering award-winning customer service, offering quality preowned vehicles, and providing accessible financing options to car shoppers. Florida Fine Cars takes pride in its extensive inventory, exceptional service, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Cesar Pentzke

Marketing

305-384-6300

[email protected] .

SOURCE Florida Fine Cars