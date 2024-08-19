Florida Forms Recovery Friendly Workplace (RFW) Coalition; NET Training Institute (NTI) to Execute Initiatives

"The NET's administrative role reflects its mission to cultiate workplaces that prioritize the recovery and well-being of all employees," said Coalition Co-chair, Cheryl Brown Merriwether. "We look forward to partnering with statewide employers to create supportive and compassionate environments." Post this

Government-supported at the national, state and local levels, the RFW-FL Coalition is a groundbreaking initiative tasked with solving the complex challenges of addiction and recovery in the workplace. In addition to government backing, Florida's RFW Coalition includes the support of local and state businesses, training and educational institutions, the state's extensive treatment community as well as individuals in recovery.

NET to Drive RFW-FL Efforts

The NET Training Institute (NTI), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing workplace wellness, has been appointed to spearhead Florida's RFW initiatives. As the official Administrative Agency, this designation highlights NTI's commitment to creating supportive and recovery-focused work environments. In this capacity NTI will produce a Center of Excellence for Florida's participation in this critical nationwide effort.

"The NET's administrative role reflects its mission to cultivate workplaces that prioritize the recovery and well-being of all employees," said Coalition Co-chair, Cheryl Brown Merriwether, vice president and executive director of the International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE), a division of NTI. "We look forward to partnering with employers statewide to create environments rooted in compassion, understanding, and support."

Local Heavyweights Lead Coalition

The RFW-FL Coalition's leadership team includes Co-chairs Merriwether and Richard Riccardi, founder and CEO of Fellowship Recovery Community Organization. Ashley Grimes has been named Executive Director.

Cheryl Brown Merriwether brings over two decades of experience in corporate HR management and addiction recovery awareness to her role at NTI, where she oversees operations and student support services. Merriwether is the Immediate Past President of the Greater Orlando Society for Human Resources (GOSHRM) and an active Board Member of Project Opioid.

Richard (Rick) Riccardi founded the Fellowship Recovery Community Organization, a nonprofit providing recovery support services across Broward County. With 30 years in long-term recovery, Riccardi advocates for those with substance use disorders and holds several leadership roles in local community organizations. Connect on LinkedIn.

Ashley Grimes brings her expertise in the addiction community to the RFW-FL Coalition. Past President of the Florida National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Board and Executive Director of NAMI FL, Grimes is an iconic figure in the mental health/recovery community. She was named to the Florida Health Care Power 100 recognizing key influencers. Connect on LinkedIn.

National Roots Take Hold

The RFW concept began in New Hampshire in 2018 under Governor Sununu and has gained national traction. In November 2023, the Biden-Harris administration released the Recovery-Ready Workplace Toolkit for organizations seeking to create a recovery supportive culture. The Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation (GRI) established the National RFW Institute in January 2024. The nationwide effort aims to create healthy and safe workplaces, support workers who are struggling with substance use disorder, and facilitate opportunities for individuals in recovery to enter or reenter the workforce.

The RFW-FL initiative signals a collaborative effort between federal and state governments to address substance use disorder as a medical condition. This partnership underscores the importance of implementing solutions at both the state and national levels to support individuals in recovery.

Merriwether's appointment to the National Recovery Friendly Workplace Institute's Steering Committee earlier this year is a notable achievement. These national standards for RFW certification for large-scale employers across multiple states were established in May 2024. The Florida RFW Coalition is tasked with creating its own state-level standards and certification processes that can mirror or deviate from national standards based on Florida's unique addiction challenges.

About NET Training Institute (NTI)

NET Training Institute (NTI) is dedicated to nurturing, equipping, and training front-line workers and professionals seeking practical skills in addiction recovery. Since its inception in 1996, NTI has focused on providing hands-on training for counselors, therapists, and other practitioners.

Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1998, NTI has trained 40,000 students worldwide, including those from India, Egypt, Russia, Finland, Ghana, Ireland, Central and South America, Pakistan, South Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, Iran, Sri Lanka, the UK, Canada, and Bermuda.

NTI's curriculum adheres to international standards set by various professional addiction certification boards, offering a unique and comprehensive training experience. The NET Training Institute remains committed to advancing addiction recovery education with a focus on practical, applicable skills for professionals across the globe. Visit NTI's website for additional information.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Fairleigh, thE Connection, 1 404 6954562, [email protected] , thE Connection

SOURCE NET Training Institute (NTI)