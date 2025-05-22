Florida Gun Law Rollback Efforts Halt After Senate Ends Consideration of Key Bills

The Florida Senate has halted efforts to roll back gun control measures enacted after the 2018 Parkland shooting, including proposals to lower the minimum age for purchasing rifles and shotguns and to repeal the state's red flag law. Criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman emphasizes the importance of staying informed about evolving firearm laws.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers debated whether to roll back several gun control measures passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Although some proposals advanced through the House, both were later withdrawn from consideration in the Senate, ending this session's most aggressive efforts to scale back post-Parkland firearm regulations.

One of the most debated measures, House Bill 759, would have lowered the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns from 21 to 18. The bill passed the Florida House on March 26, 2025, by a vote of 78 to 34. However, the Senate indefinitely postponed and withdrew the bill from consideration on May 3, 2025. Its companion, Senate Bill 94, was withdrawn earlier on April 7, 2025.

In addition to the age requirement bills, lawmakers introduced proposals to repeal Florida's red flag law, which allows courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals considered a danger to themselves or others. But Senate leaders have shown little interest in moving those proposals forward. In a December 2024 interview, Senate President Ben Albritton described the red flag law as "a very vital tool for law enforcement to help keep us safe," signaling that repeal is unlikely.

"Even when a bill fails, the conversation around gun laws can affect how cases are prosecuted and defended," said criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman. "If you own a firearm or are charged with a weapons offense, it's important to know exactly where the law stands. What the law allows today may not be the same tomorrow."

