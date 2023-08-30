Florida Hastens Hurricane Prep for Idalia as Season Nears Peak--Norwall

As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida, Norwall PowerSystems emphasizes the importance of preparedness, advocating for standby generators that automatically restore power post-outage. With a timely promotion on Generac home generators ensuring homes across the U.S. remain powered during storms and other outages.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Florida residents prepare ahead of another major hurricane landfall, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expect Hurricane Idalia to become the second major hurricane of the 2023 season before it makes landfall along the Florida Big Bend region. After a relatively quiet start, the hurricane season turned active in mid-August, just three weeks before the Atlantic Season peaks on September 10.

Every year, Norwall joins FEMA and the NHC on their national hurricane awareness campaign to prepare for disasters like hurricanes with plans, supplies, and emergency power. The best power option for homeowners is an automatic standby generator that runs on natural gas or propane.

Travis LaVallie at Norwall said, "No one wants to endure the humidity and heat that follow a hurricane or tropical storm, lose all their food, and live without basic necessities. The latest Generac home generator promotions give homeowners the opportunity to save on the purchase of a standby generator and get a free extended warranty for additional peace of mind."

An automatic Generac standby generator system instantly detects a power outage, starts the generator, and restores power to the home within seconds after the outage hits. It's fully automatic and the generator will run in any weather, including a hurricane. The generators run on a home's natural gas or propane supply and eliminate the need for frequent refueling required by portable generators.

Standby generators are a fit for almost any home throughout the country, providing power for any outage, including those caused by ice storms, blizzards, or derechos.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season Peaks from the end of August through mid-October. This year, the Generac 10% off sale and 10-year warranty promotion at Norwall coincide with the annual spike in hurricane and tropical storm activity. See our Generac home generator promotions page for more information about hurricane preparedness and Generac generators.

