Florida Hispanic American Chamber Of Commerce Invites You To A Virtual Public Hearing Session (Spanish)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the West Palm Beach 2026 Disparity Study, Griffin & Strong and the Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce are hosting a virtual Public Hearing session in Spanish to gather community input. The session will be hosted via Zoom and is scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, from 7 - 8 p.m. ET.

The public hearings are to gather input from business owners and community members who have done business with the City, attempted to do business with the City, or chosen not to do business with the City. Community participation is essential to ensure diverse voices are heard and to advance more equitable outcomes.

The Disparity Study aims to evaluate whether Minority-owned and Women-owned businesses have equitable access to City contracts in Construction, Professional Services (CCNA), Professional Services (non-CCNA), Other Services, and Goods. If disparities are identified, the study will examine potential contributing factors and recommend strategies to improve equity in the City's procurement process.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING (SPANISH) DETAILS

Monday, October 20, 2025

7 – 8 p.m. ET

Please register: https://gspclaw.zoom.us/meeting/register/8N9g4pVIRjO_pkFQDspOVw

Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to join the meeting. This meeting will be recorded, and all comments will be part of the public record and potentially used for the 2026 Disparity Study.

For more information, visit the Study's website at https://westpalmbeachdisparitystudy.com/. For questions or concerns, email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

About Griffin & Strong

Griffin & Strong is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity research.

About the City of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is a vibrant and dynamic City on Florida's Atlantic coast. With a rich history, thriving arts and cultural scene, and a commitment to sustainability, the City of West Palm Beach is a great place to live, work, and play. As one of the three largest cities making up the South Florida region and the central city of Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach is a vibrant, growing waterfront city that seamlessly blends the business advantages available in the area with a more refined and relaxed environment for living and working, making it an exceptional destination for both residents and professionals alike. To learn more about the City of West Palm Beach, visit our official website or follow us on our social media: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and LinkedIn. To contact the City of West Palm Beach, please dial (561) 822-1200 (TTY 800 955-8771).

Kathleen Joy, Director of Communications – Mayor's Office, City of West Palm Beach, 1 (561) 822-1411 (TTY: 800-955-8771), [email protected]

