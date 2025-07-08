Florida Homeowners Embrace Auctions as Gryphon USA Lists Auctioneer Mary Dees' Lakefront College Park Home

"As an auctioneer herself, Mary understands exactly how powerful this process can be. She knows it creates visibility, compresses timelines, and puts sellers in control—all while letting the market determine true value. That's why she's selling her own home this way." Post this

"As an auctioneer herself, Mary understands exactly how powerful this process can be," said Richard Kruse, Managing Partner and auctioneer at Gryphon USA. "She knows it creates visibility, compresses timelines, and puts sellers in control—all while letting the market determine true value. That's why she's selling her own home this way."

Mary is just one of a growing number of property owners leveraging Gryphon USA's accelerated auction platform to bypass long listing periods and embrace a transparent, deadline-driven process. From unique urban homes to luxury waterfront properties, sellers across the state are turning to auctions for results.

And it's not just homeowners getting involved. Real estate agents are, too. Gryphon USA offers a structured Broker Partnership Program, enabling traditional agents to collaborate with the auction team. Agents can bring auction services directly to their seller clients, expanding their toolkit with a proven accelerated marketing strategy—without losing relationships or commissions.

"Our Broker Program is built on partnership," Kruse noted. "We equip agents with a powerful alternative to traditional listings especially when time, uniqueness, or market visibility matter most. Agents stay at the center of the transaction, and their clients gain a competitive advantage."

The auction for Mary Dees' College Park home is now live, with full details, terms, and bidding registration available at: www.CollegeParkAuction.com. An additional Orlando based home at 8407 Ft. Thomas Ave. is online now as well at www.OrlandoFLAuctions.com.

