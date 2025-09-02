Florida Invests in Handtevy Technology to Transform Rural Emergency Care

State-Funded Initiative Brings Life-Saving Resuscitation Technology to EMS and Hospitals Across Rural Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Florida Department of Health has partnered with Handtevy, the nationally recognized leader in emergency resuscitation technology, to equip rural EMS agencies and hospitals with its groundbreaking clinical platform. This statewide initiative, funded through a legislative appropriation, will deliver Handtevy's award-winning mobile application, training, and support to participating clinicians at no cost.

"This partnership represents a transformative investment in public health," said Steve McCoy, Director of the Division of Emergency Preparedness and Community Support at the Florida Department of Health." By deploying Handtevy's evidence-based platform to frontline clinicians in rural Florida, we're narrowing the healthcare gap and ensuring that every resident, regardless of geography, has access to high-quality emergency care."

Through the "Resuscitation Systems for Rural EMS and Hospitals" project, eligible agencies and hospitals in designated rural regions will receive comprehensive support, including:

Handtevy's peer-reviewed point-of-care technology

Customized pharmacology integration

Durable medical equipment

Comprehensive education programs designed to improve clinical outcomes and operational readiness

Real-Time Precision Saves Lives

Handtevy Mobile allows EMS professionals and hospital clinicians to deliver real-time, age-specific medication dosing, equipment sizing, and resuscitation protocols for both pediatric and adult patients. In time-critical emergencies, Handtevy's technology and training have been shown to significantly reduce medication errors and improve survival rates, particularly in resource-limited rural environments.

The system also provides powerful administrative capabilities that empower clinical leaders to enhance system-wide quality and readiness. With integrated protocol management tools, EMS agencies and hospitals can easily update and distribute customized clinical guidelines directly to field personnel through the mobile app, ensuring teams always have the latest treatment algorithms available.

Handtevy's Smart Quizzes platform enables organizations to validate clinical proficiency through automated, customizable assessments tied directly to their guidelines, providing a scalable and measurable approach to maintaining high-quality care standards.

This holistic approach ensures that clinicians are fully equipped, trained, and supported to deliver high-quality emergency care, while EMS and hospital leadership gain greater visibility, control, and agility in how protocols and guidelines are implemented, maintained, and reinforced across their organizations.

"This is a powerful step forward for rural healthcare in Florida," said Allison Antevy, President & CEO of Handtevy. "We are honored to partner with the Florida Department of Health to support EMS clinicians and hospital teams who often work in high-stakes, low-resource conditions. Our mission is to provide clinicians with the tools needed to act with confidence and save lives."

How to Participate

Rural EMS agencies and hospitals in Florida that qualify for this initiative can submit their information here to begin the enrollment process and access details on program eligibility, benefits, and support.

About the Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.

About Handtevy

Handtevy is a leading emergency care software company founded by Peter Antevy, MD, FAEMS, a nationally recognized expert in pediatric emergency and prehospital medicine. The Handtevy platform empowers healthcare professionals to deliver safe, consistent, and accurate care in high-pressure environments. Deployed in EMS systems and hospitals across the U.S., Handtevy is setting new standards for emergency care and medication safety across all age groups.

Media Contact

Keli Gordon, Handtevy, 1 954-944-1114 1022, [email protected], www.handtevy.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Handtevy