Florida Personal Injury Law Firm, Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, Welcomes Attorney James Tyler Tanton to the Team

As a first-generation college student, Mr. Tanton pursued his undergraduate education at Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he played NCAA Division I football. He later transferred to the University of Florida, earning a degree in political science in 2017. Following his passion for the law, Mr. Tanton attended the University of Florida Levin College of Law, graduating in May 2020 while balancing work at a workers' compensation firm and driving for rideshare services on weekends.

Since being admitted to the Florida Bar in April 2021, Mr. Tanton has gained extensive experience in civil litigation, including construction defect litigation, general liability defense, and federal employment law. He is also admitted to practice in the U.S. Northern, Middle, and Southern District Courts of Florida. Mr. Tanton's dedication to his legal career is complemented by his strong ties to the community. He is a proud member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater, where he was honored with the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta's Archangel Michael Award in 2019.

"We are delighted to have James join our team at Ligori & Ligori," says lead attorney Keith Ligori. "His diverse experience and commitment to service align perfectly with our mission of providing compassionate, personalized legal representation to our clients."

Mr. Tanton is also a member of the Florida Bar's Young Lawyers Division and the Florida Justice Association, further demonstrating his dedication to advancing his practice and advocating for justice on behalf of injured clients.

More About Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law:

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala, and Orlando, Florida. They handle a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including those involving auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, storm damage, wrongful death, negligence, and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury" while leveraging resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for losses.

For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.

