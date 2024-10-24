Florida Personal Injury Lawyer Keith Ligori Achieves 2025 Top AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®

Keith Ligori, a seasoned advocate for personal injury victims, is the managing partner of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, a renowned firm with offices across the State of Florida.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well-respected Florida personal injury and accident lawyer Keith Ligori has been honored with the prestigious 2025 AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®. This accolade is a testament to Keith Ligori's exceptional professional abilities and distinguished reputation among his peers and the judiciary. The AV Preeminent® rating is the highest peer rating standard, awarded to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards. For over 130 years, Martindale-Hubbell has evaluated attorneys based on strong legal ability and high ethical standards through a rigorous Peer Review Rating system. Today, Martindale-Hubbell continues this tradition by providing verified ratings based on evaluations from peers and reviews from clients. Although the criteria and format have evolved, the core goal remains the same: to empower the public to make informed decisions when choosing an attorney or law firm. Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is committed to providing personalized attention and leveraging their extensive resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for their losses. The firm handles a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, wrongful death, negligence, and workers' compensation.