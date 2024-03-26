Florida Personal Injury Lawyer Keith Ligori Achieves Coveted 2024 Judicial Edition AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®

"This recognition reaffirms our dedication to that mission and motivates us to continue advocating fiercely on behalf of those we represent," says Attorney Keith Ligori Post this

"For over 136 years, the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ Rating has been synonymous with excellence in the legal profession," remarked Ligori. "To receive such recognition from both my peers and esteemed members of the Judiciary is truly humbling. It reinforces my dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal practice."

Ligori, a seasoned advocate for personal injury victims, is the managing partner of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, a renowned firm with offices across the State of Florida. "We founded our practice with a mission to prioritize our clients' needs and deliver the justice they deserve," Ligori added. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to that mission and motivates us to continue advocating fiercely on behalf of those we represent."

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala and Orlando, Florida. They handle a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including those involving auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, wrongful death, negligence, workers' compensation and more. The practice was established with a mission to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury" while leveraging resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for a loss.

