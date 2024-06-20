Florida Personal Injury Lawyer Keith Ligori Inducted into the FJA EAGLE Hall of Fame

"I am deeply honored to be inducted into the FJA EAGLE Hall of Fame," says Ligori. "This recognition underscores our dedication to protecting the rights of Florida citizens and ensuring justice for those who have been wronged." Post this

Keith Ligori, a seasoned advocate for personal injury victims and the managing partner of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to FJA's mission. "I am deeply honored to be inducted into the FJA EAGLE Hall of Fame," says Ligori. "This recognition underscores our dedication to protecting the rights of Florida citizens and ensuring justice for those who have been wronged."

Ligori joins a distinguished group of attorneys in Florida who share a common cause: to defend and uphold the rights of individuals within the state. His induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his unwavering dedication and the impactful work he has done to advance the principles of justice.

Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, with offices in Tampa, Lakeland, Key West, Ocala, and Orlando, Florida, handles a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims. These include cases involving auto accidents, truck accidents, property damage, wrongful death, negligence, and workers' compensation. Established with a mission to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury," the firm leverages its extensive resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for their losses.

For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.

For more details on the Florida Justice Association and its mission, please visit https://www.myfja.org/.

