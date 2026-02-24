Florida Plastic Surgeon Dr. L. Scott Ennis Named a 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctor

"Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is an honor I deeply appreciate," said Dr. Ennis. "This recognition reflects a commitment to surgical excellence, personalized care, and results that feel authentic—not overdone." Post this

Dr. Ennis is a board-certified plastic surgeon internationally recognized for his refined, natural-looking results and advanced surgical techniques of the face, breast, and body. His practice is known for combining scientific precision with an artistic approach, delivering individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's anatomy, goals, and lifestyle.

A leader in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Ennis is particularly sought after for his expertise in the deep plane facelift, an advanced rejuvenation technique that restores youthful facial structure while preserving natural expression and long-term results. His facial work also includes neck lift, blepharoplasty, brow lift, rhinoplasty, and other minimally invasive facial procedures.

Beyond facial surgery, Dr. Ennis is widely respected for specialized procedures including labiaplasty, performed with meticulous attention to comfort, function, and preservation of sensitivity, and FUE hair transplant surgery, offering permanent, natural hair restoration for both men and women. He is also a recognized authority in transaxillary underarm breast augmentation, a highly specialized technique that allows implants to be placed without any scar on the breast, an option favored by patients seeking discreet, elegant outcomes.

"Being named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is an honor I deeply appreciate," said Dr. Ennis. "This recognition reflects a commitment to surgical excellence, personalized care, and results that feel authentic—not overdone. It is a testament to what a great team, led by my wife Donna Ennis ARNP, can accomplish!"

Ennis Plastic Surgery serves patients from Boca Raton, Miami, New York, South Florida, and international destinations, offering a luxury, patient-centered experience grounded in advanced medical expertise.

