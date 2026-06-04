Florida Plumbing Companies Unite Under One Brand While Keeping Local Ownership

We're trying to prove that great local home service businesses don't have to choose between staying small and selling out. Post this

The logo often stays the same.

But somewhere along the way, the owner they knew sold the business, decisions started coming from somewhere else, and another local company became part of a larger machine.

Daniel Ritchie believes there is another way.

Today, LocalPro announced it has brought together independent plumbing companies across Florida under one brand while keeping ownership in local hands.

The move unites well-known brands including Tampa Bay Plumbing, St. Pete Plumbing, and multiple Local Plumber locations operating throughout the state. Together, they now serve communities across Tampa, St. Petersburg, South Tampa, Sarasota, Pasco, Orlando, Naples, Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale under the LocalPro name.

The idea is simple: help local owners grow without asking them to stop being local.

"We're not trying to build another corporation," said Daniel Ritchie, Founder of LocalPro. "We're trying to prove that great local home service businesses don't have to choose between staying small and selling out."

BUILT FROM ONE PICKUP TRUCK

Long before LocalPro existed, Ritchie and his father worked side by side building a plumbing company from the ground up.

No investors. No corporate backing. Just a trade, a truck, and a belief that if you treated people right, the work would keep coming.

Today, the two still work together. "My dad and I started with one pickup truck," Ritchie said. "Everything we've built came from showing up, doing the work, and earning trust one customer at a time."

HELPING LOCAL BUSINESSES GROW WITHOUT GIVING UP OWNERSHIP

As the company grew, Ritchie noticed the same challenge facing local trades businesses across Florida.

Many highly skilled plumbers were exceptional at solving problems for customers but were forced to spend nights and weekends figuring out marketing, recruiting, software, operations, and everything else required to run a modern business.

Being a great plumber and running a great business are two different jobs.

LocalPro was created to give local owner-operators the support, systems, training, technology, and accountability they need to grow without giving up ownership.

For homeowners, the most important things stay the same.

The same local owners. The same teams. The same commitment to doing the job right.

What changes is the support behind them.

MORE THAN PLUMBING: LEAK DETECTION AND WATER QUALITY

While plumbing remains the company's foundation, LocalPro has increasingly focused on two challenges Florida homeowners face every day: hidden leaks and poor water quality.

A slab leak can quietly damage a home for months before anyone realizes it exists. Hard water, chlorine, sediment, and other water quality issues can affect appliances, plumbing systems, drinking water, and everyday life.

"Most people think plumbers fix broken pipes," Ritchie said. "More and more, we're helping people understand what's happening with the water running through their homes every day."

Today, LocalPro provides residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, slab leak detection, leak detection, water filtration systems, water softeners, water quality solutions, emergency plumbing, and related water services throughout Florida.

The company serves homeowners, property managers, commercial facilities, businesses, and large-scale projects throughout the state. Clients have included the Tampa Bay Lightning and major facilities across Florida.

BUILDING THE NEXT GENERATION OF TRADESPEOPLE

Growth is only part of the vision.

LocalPro actively develops apprentices, technicians, and future leaders through training and mentorship programs designed to create long-term careers in the skilled trades.

"We're building something people can be proud of," Ritchie said. "A place where someone can start with a willingness to work hard and eventually build a career, support a family, and maybe even own a business of their own one day."

The company's rebrand includes new trucks, new uniforms, a new website, and a unified social media presence under @localproofficial.

One thing is staying exactly the same.

(833) 247-POOP

"We've come too far to give up the POOP number now," Ritchie said. "People remember it. People laugh. It's part of who we are."

As LocalPro expands across Florida and beyond, the company's mission remains simple: strengthen local ownership, raise the standard of service, and create opportunities for the next generation of tradespeople.

ABOUT LOCALPRO

LocalPro LLC is a family-owned, independent network of locally owned plumbing and water quality companies serving communities throughout Florida. Services include residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, slab leak detection, leak detection, water filtration systems, water softeners, water quality solutions, emergency plumbing, and related water services. LocalPro is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida and maintains local ownership in every community it serves.

Media Contact

Alex DiGiuseppe, Local Pro LLC, 1 (833) 247-POOP, [email protected], https://local.pro

SOURCE Local Pro LLC