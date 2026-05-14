Florida Premier Contractors ("FPC") Marks 15 Years Delivering Public & Private Construction Projects Across Southwest Florida

"At the core of our success is consistency and collaboration," said Carlton Hughes, President of FPC. "Over 80% of our work comes from long-standing relationships with local governments and private partners throughout Southwest Florida." Post this

Over the past 15 years, Florida Premier Contractors has played a key role in delivering high-profile projects throughout Southwest Florida, including parks and recreation facilities, municipal facilities, industrial developments, and commercial construction projects. The firm is known for its work with counties, municipalities, and private clients seeking reliable project delivery and long-term partnerships.

"Reaching 15 years reflects the strength of the relationships we've built across Southwest Florida," said Robert Humpel, CEO of FPC. "Our work is rooted in repeat partnerships with counties, municipalities, and clients who trust us to deliver consistent results across a wide range of construction projects."

FPC specializes in Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR), Design-Build, Preconstruction Services, and General Contracting services. The company works closely with public and private sector clients to support early planning, cost control, and efficient execution from concept through completion.

"At the core of our success is consistency and collaboration," said Carlton Hughes, President of FPC. "Over 80% of our work comes from long-standing relationships with local governments and private partners throughout Southwest Florida. We're proud to be continually entrusted with projects that support long-term community growth."

As Southwest Florida continues to experience population and infrastructure growth, FPC remains focused on expanding its partnerships with local governments, institutions, and private clients while continuing to deliver high-quality construction projects across the region.

About Florida Premier Contractors

FPC is a Southwest Florida-based commercial construction management firm specializing in municipal, public sector, and private construction projects. Services include Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR), Design-Build, Preconstruction Services, and General Contracting. The company focuses on collaboration, transparency, and long-term partnerships.

Media Contact

Val Edmunds, FPC, 1 9412051400, [email protected], https://fpcbuilds.com/

SOURCE FPC