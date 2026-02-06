Florida Sellers Increasingly Turn to Auction to Accelerate Sales

An increasing number of Florida property owners are turning to real estate auctions as a strategic alternative to traditional listings, seeking faster sales and reduced carrying costs.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An increasing number of Florida property owners are turning to real estate auctions as a strategic alternative to traditional listings, seeking faster sales and reduced carrying costs. Two properties now scheduled for simultaneous auction on February 21st—a Palm Harbor coastal cottage and a Port Charlotte pool home—exemplify this growing trend among sellers who prioritize certainty and speed over extended marketing periods.

"Property owners are recognizing that extended days on market translate directly to lost dollars in taxes, insurance, maintenance, and mortgage payments," said Richard Kruse, Partner at Gryphon USA. "Auction compresses that timeline dramatically, often achieving closing within 45 days from engagement."

The Palm Harbor property features a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath stilted coastal cottage in Ozona's desirable community (1,334 heated SF, $2,999 annual taxes), offering walkable access to Orange Street dining, top-rated schools, and Pinellas Trail. The home includes a first-floor bonus room, boat storage capability, and was unaffected by 2024 hurricanes.

The Port Charlotte property showcases a 3-bedroom, 2-bath solid block home with heated salt-water pool on an oversized corner lot (1,431 heated SF, $4,926 annual taxes). Key features include NO HOA, NO flood insurance required, hurricane impact windows, backup generator, new roof (2022), new AC (2025), and most furniture conveying. The decorative pool area overlooks open fields with a neighborhood park one block away.

"These two properties illustrate auction's flexibility," Kruse noted. "From coastal lifestyle properties to inland pool homes, sellers across price points and property types are discovering auction's advantages."

Gryphon USA's cooperative broker program allows currently-listed properties to transition to auction without disrupting existing agent relationships. Listing agents maintain commissions while gaining access to Gryphon's specialized auction marketing, online bidding platform, and decades of auction expertise. The Palm Harbor property, co-listed with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agent Brenda Rubio, demonstrates this partnership model in action.

Florida sellers are discovering multiple benefits: compressed timelines (30-45 days versus 60-120+ days for traditional listings), reduced holding costs, competitive price discovery, certainty of close with non-contingent contracts, and as-is sales eliminating repair negotiations.

Both properties feature open houses on February 7th and 14th (Conway 12-2 and Orange 1-3), with auction day Saturday, February 21st at 1pm. Terms include 10% buyer's premium, 30-day closing, as-is condition, and pre-auction offers considered. Online bidding available at www.gryphonusa.com.

Gryphon USA specializes in real estate auction and receivership services across Florida and nationally. Based in Columbus, Ohio with Florida offices in Tarpon Springs, the firm has managed over $2 billion in transactions since 1996.

