Florida SouthWestern State College joins the Florida Purchasing Group

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the Florida Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increases participation and creates more competition, which is a plus for us because it gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and guarantees we can get what we need at a fair price," said Lisa Tudor, Procurement Services Director of Florida SouthWestern State College when asked why their department decided to join the Florida Purchasing Group. "It also allows us to get to support local businesses and gives the vendors a chance to grow their business."

Florida SouthWestern State College invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/floridasouthwestern and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 60 other public agencies participating on the Florida Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Florida SouthWestern State College:

Florida SouthWestern State College was established in 1962 and is a College in the Florida State College System. Florida SouthWestern State College awards associate and baccalaureate degrees. Classes are offered on the Lee, Charlotte and Collier Campuses, the Hendry/Glades Center and online. The College is governed by a Board of Trustees appointed by the Governor of Florida. Additional information can be found on the official College website at https://www.fsw.edu.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

