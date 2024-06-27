Florida Tobacco Shop Releases "Cigar Tips for Beginners"

When you light your cigar, you want to make sure that it is evenly lit by taking a few puffs while you distribute the flame gingerly around the end. Post this

"When you light your cigar, you want to make sure that it is evenly lit by taking a few puffs while you distribute the flame gingerly around the end," according to Florida Tobacco Shop. Cigars should not be relit after being extinguished for several hours, and to extinguish a cigar, the smoker should simply place the cigar on an ashtray and let it burn itself out.

