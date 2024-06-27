Florida Tobacco Shop Releases "Cigar Tips for Beginners"

This guide provides cigar tips that beginner cigar smokers should know before smoking their first cigar.
DORAL, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Tobacco Shop has announced the release of their latest resource "Cigar Tips for Beginners." This resource offers cigar tips to beginners including how to select a cigar, how to light a cigar, how to extinguish a cigar, and how to reduce the odor.
For first-time or novice cigar smokers, mild cigars with lighter wraps are recommended because it has more subtle flavors. Before smoking a cigar, people should invest in basic cigar supplies including an ashtray, humidor, cigar cutter, and matches. Eating a meal before smoking a cigar is smart because it helps increase tolerance. If smoking a cigar in a public setting, it is the smoker's responsibility to ensure the setting is conducive and welcoming to cigar smoking.
"When you light your cigar, you want to make sure that it is evenly lit by taking a few puffs while you distribute the flame gingerly around the end," according to Florida Tobacco Shop. Cigars should not be relit after being extinguished for several hours, and to extinguish a cigar, the smoker should simply place the cigar on an ashtray and let it burn itself out.
To learn more about cigar tips for beginners, please visit Florida Tobacco Shop here.
About Florida Tobacco Shop:
FloridaTobaccoShop.com is an online retail store with years of experience in the tobacco industry, our main goal is to provide our clients with the lowest prices, and best service possible. We carry all major brands like Swisher Sweets, Black & Mild, White Owl, Wrangler, and much more. We also specialize in Little Cigars and Filtered Cigars as well as Cigarette Papers. We ship via USPS and UPS to all states that allow tobacco shipping, including Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Media Contact
Alma Castellanos, Florida Tobacco Shop, 18007740414, [email protected], https://www.floridatobaccoshop.com
SOURCE Florida Tobacco Shop
Share this article