Florida Trend Names 3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Legal Elite 'Notable Women Leaders in Law' List

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholders Laurie L. Gildan, Melissa López Rogers, and Daniella Genet Silberstein are recognized on Florida Trend's 2025 list of Legal Elite "Notable Women Leaders in Law."

The list recognizes women who have made notable impacts on the legal profession, acting as mentors and role models for others in the workplace, according to the publication. Honorees were selected based on a nomination process and are featured in the publication's November 2025 issue as part of its Legal Elite Notable series.

"Laurie, Melissa, and Daniella represent the kind of leadership that drives our firm forward and helps to shape the legal profession," said Matthew B. Gorson, senior chairman of the firm. "Each of them brings not only legal excellence, but a deep commitment to client service and giving back to their communities. Their recognition by Florida Trend reflects the values we champion at Greenberg Traurig."

Gildan leads the firm's West Palm Beach Real Estate team. Her wide-ranging legal experience includes representing home builders in land acquisitions, land banking, project development, and dispositions. She also advises office property owners on acquisitions, leasing, building operations, and dispositions, as well as investors in all categories of commercial real estate. She has served as a board member for the nonprofit Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County since 2000 and takes an active leadership role in its programs to promote literacy, including its Read Together campaign.

López Rogers co-chairs the firm's Atlanta and Orlando Public Finance & Infrastructure practices. She focuses her practice on disclosure and municipal securities issues, economic development, and public-private partnerships. She has represented clients as bond counsel, issuer's counsel, disclosure counsel, borrower's counsel, underwriter's counsel, purchaser's counsel, and bank counsel in connection with publicly offered and privately placed tax-exempt and taxable financings in an array of sectors, such as general government, special districts, airports, higher education, and water, sewer, and electric utilities. She is active with the American Heart Association and Mental Health Association of Central Florida. She focuses on mentoring through the FAMU College of Law Mentor Program and Elevate Orlando, which helps local youth develop leadership skills.

Based in Miami, Silberstein serves as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice. In addition to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, carve-out transactions, recapitalizations, joint ventures, and spinoffs, she regularly represents clients in corporate governance matters and has defended clients against hostile takeovers and proxy contests. She also counsels startup and emerging companies in connection with formation matters and capital raise transactions. Since March 2023, she has served on the board of directors of Camillus House, which supports Miami-Dade County's homeless and underserved populations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

