Florida Vacation Rental Company Offers 20% Savings on Winter Stays

The promotion from the Homeowner's Collection means that families can get great rates winter stays of at least 3 nights, including stays over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Coastal Holiday Getaway savings are available on a wide selection of more than 175 cottages, ranging from homes with one bedroom up to five-bedroom accommodations. Guests can book online with the promo code COAST.

To see available cottages and other details, visit https://homeownerscollection.com/special/coastal-savings-20.

The Coastal Holidays special cannot be used in conjunction with other offers; is based on availability and for participating cottages only. Not applicable to existing reservations. Additional restrictions apply; fees and taxes are excluded. The promotion is also subject to change.

Homeowner's Collection is the largest vacation cottage rental agency in Seaside, boasting more than 175 luxury homes perfect for anyone, from individuals to families. The company offers concierge services for a stress-free vacation, including transportation, grocery delivery, bicycle rental and boat rental.

About Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals

Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company manages more than 175 vacation rentals directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

For more information, call (855) 411-1557 or visit the collective's website at https://homeownerscollection.com.

Media Contact

Bridey Meinecke, Homeowner's Collection, (855) 411-1557, [email protected], https://homeownerscollection.com

SOURCE Homeowner's Collection