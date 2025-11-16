Florida Watermelon Association Hosts Successful 2025 Conference

The Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) recently wrapped up its annual conference held October 30–November 1 in Port Charlotte, Florida at the Sunseeker Resort. The three-day event brought together growers, shippers, researchers, and industry partners from across the state for education, networking, and celebration of the Florida watermelon industry. A standout moment of the weekend was recognizing Food Lion as the King Load Buyer, purchasing $115,248 in loads during the auction. The King Load buyer is awarded to the company or individual purchasing the most loads during the auction.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Florida Watermelon Association (FWA) recently wrapped up its annual conference held October 30–November 1 in Port Charlotte, Florida at the Sunseeker Resort. The three-day event brought together growers, shippers, researchers, and industry partners from across the state for education, networking, and celebration of the Florida watermelon industry.

Educational sessions were led by experts from the University of Florida IFAS, providing valuable updates on production practices, research developments, and market insights. Other highlights included the crowning of the 2026 Florida Watermelon Queen, Shanie Keene, and a highly successful live auction supporting the association's programs and initiatives.

A standout moment of the weekend was recognizing Food Lion as the King Load Buyer, purchasing $115,248 in loads during the auction. The King Load buyer is awarded to the company or individual purchasing the most loads during the auction. Loads are donated by growers and purchased by retailers to fund the FWA's mission. Through these generous purchases, Food Lion and other buyers directly support grower education, marketing and promotion, and research funding that strengthen Florida's watermelon industry.

"The support from our retail partners like Food Lion is truly the lifeblood of our association," said Carrie Thomas, the newly elected FWA President. "Their commitment helps us continue investing in research, education, and advocacy that keep Florida watermelon growers strong and competitive. We especially want to thank the entire Food Lion team for their ongoing dedication to our industry."

The Florida Watermelon Association extends its sincere appreciation to all who contributed to making the 2025 conference a success — from growers and sponsors to speakers, buyers, and volunteers.

For more information about the Florida Watermelon Association, visitwww.flfwa.com or follow FWA on social media for updates on upcoming events and industry news.

Media Contact

Katie Oxford, Florida Watermelon Association, 1 239-658-1442, [email protected], flfwa.com

SOURCE Florida Watermelon Association