Florida Wine Academy Becomes Official Partner Centre of the Comité Champagne

MIAMI, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Wine Academy is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year agreement with the Comité Champagne to become an official Partner Centre in Florida. Beginning in 2026, Florida Wine Academy will be authorized to deliver the "Champagne Specialist: Understanding and Recommending Champagne's Wines" training.

This program is designed to provide comprehensive knowledge of Champagne's vineyards, winemaking methods, and service techniques. Upon successful completion, participants will receive the "Champagne Specialist: Understanding and Recommending Champagne's Wines" certificate, issued by the Comité Champagne.

Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, FWS, SWS, CSW, Champagne Master Level (Wine Scholar Guild, 2014), will serve as the trainer for this program.

"I am thrilled to bring this new opportunity to students in Florida, especially as we continue to grow Miami Champagne Week, now in its ninth edition," said Esteves. "Our goal has always been to offer in-depth, world-class wine education, and this partnership allows us to further expand Champagne training at the highest level."

Florida Wine Academy will announce the course schedule in early 2026.

